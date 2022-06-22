Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

health canada

Health Canada Has Recalled These Baby Formula Products Due To Possible Salmonella

The recall is only adding more concern to the ongoing baby formula shortage!

Associate Editor
Shelves of baby formula.

Shelves of baby formula.

Roman Tiraspolsky | Dreamstime

Health Canada has issued a warning regarding Abbott brand baby formula products due to possible microbial contamination, which are currently being recalled from Shoppers Drug Marts across Canada.

The Canadian pharmacy and grocer is pulling Abbott brand powdered infant formula products from its shelves due to possible Cronobacter sakazakii and Salmonella contamination.

The products currently being removed from the marketplace are:

  • Abbott Similac Advance Step 1 Milk-Based Iron-Fortified Infant Formula Powder, 964 grams.
  • Abbott Similac Advance Step 2 Milk-Based Iron-Fortified and Calcium Enriched Infant Formula Powder, 964 grams.
  • Abbott Similac Alimentum Step 1 Hypoallergenic Infant Formula Powder, 400 grams.
  • Abbott Similac Advance Step 2 Milk-Based Iron-Fortified and Calcium Enriched Infant Formula Powder, 658 grams.
According to Health Canada, the products had been previously recalled on February 17, 2022, and various units of infant formula were sold online by error.

The current recall was triggered by a consumer complaint, and while there have been no reported illnesses in Canada associated with the consumption of these recalled products, there have, in fact, been reported illnesses in the United States, Health Canada stated.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation and ensuring all affected products are removed from the marketplace.

Health Canada indicates anyone who has purchased or consumed the recalled products should note the following:

  • "If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.
  • Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment.
  • Do not consume the recalled products.
  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased."
The ongoing recalls of many Abbott brand Similac products are certainly adding more concern when it comes to the global shortage of baby formula.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

