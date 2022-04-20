These 7 Food Items Have Been Recalled By Health Canada — So Check Your Fridge ASAP
Many of the recalls are due to norovirus, salmonella, and undeclared ingredients! ⚠️
It seems as if Health Canada is working overtime flagging down countless questionable foods sold throughout the country.
While bagged salad kits, several chocolate brands, and even smoothie products have all been recalled by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, it seems as if there are more food recalls being added to the list.
Health Canada has officially pulled seven of these food items from the market due to the discovery of possible norovirus, salmonella and undeclared ingredients — so it's best to check your fridge and pantry ASAP to see if you've got any of 'em in there.
Certified Pacific Oysters
Health Canada has recalled certain Pacific Oysters due to microbial contamination. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has pulled the various affected products from the marketplace due to the discovery of Norovirus.
The products in question are:
- Joes Gold Pacific Aquacultured Oysters (Lot #741 & #743)
- Joyce Point Pacific Aquacultures Oysters (Lot #741 & #743)
- Read Island Gem Pacific Aquacultures Oysters (Lot #741 & #743)
- Sawmill Bay DD Pacific Aquacultures Oysters (Lot #741 & #743)
Various Ice Cream Products
Various ice cream products have been recalled by Health Canada due to pieces of plastic and metal. The products have been sold nationally in hotels, restaurants, and retail institutions, so you definitely want to check your freezer right away.
The affected products being recalled are:
- Baskin Robbins Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream (11.36L)
- Baskin Robbins Vanilla Ice Cream (946ml)
- Baskin Robbins Pralines 'N Cream Ice Cream (946ml)
- Baskin Robbins Chocolate Mousse Royale Ice Cream (946ml)
- Baskin Robbins Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream (946ml)
- Best Buy Vanilla Ice Milk (1.5L)
- President's Choice Loads of Chocolate Caramel Treats Light Ice Cream (1.5L)
- President's Choice Ice Cream Shop Elk Crossing Ice Cream (946ml)
- President's Choice Ice Cream Shop Rocky Road Ice Cream (946ml)
- President's Choice Ice Cream Shop Vanilla Ice Cream (946ml)
- President's Choice Ice Cream Shop Mint Ice Cream (946ml)
- President's Choice Ice Cream Shop Mango Ice Cream (946ml)
- Scotsburn Joins Farmers Hoof Prints Light Ice Cream (1.5L)
Artesian Bottled Water
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is recalling Co-Op Clearview brand Artesian Water due to possible yeast and mould.
The affected products are the 500 ml bottles of Artesian Water by Co-Op Clearview which were sold in Manitoba. Health Canada is urging the public to "not use, sell, serve, or distribute the affected product."
Sunrise Meat & Sausage Smokies
Health Canada has recalled Fresh Market Foods brand Beef Steak Nuggets and "Pemeal" Back Bacon Chunk due to undeclared anchovy.
The affected products are:
- Fresh Market Foods Beef Steaf Nuggets (~ 300 to 500g)
- Fresh Market Foods "Pemeal" Back Bacon Chunks (~ 300 to 500g)
Intercity Packers Oysters
Intercity Packers Ltd. brand Oyster N/Shell Royal Miyagi Ow has been recalled due to Norovirus.
Health Canada is currently removing all affected products from the marketplace due to the possible Norovirus contamination. The recalled products were sold in British Columbia and Ontario and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories, Health Canada said.
"People with norovirus illness usually develop symptoms of gastroenteritis within 24 to 48 hours, but symptoms can start as early as 12 hours after exposure. The illness often begins suddenly," Health Canada stated. "The main symptoms of norovirus illness are diarrhea, vomiting (children usually experience more vomiting than adults), nausea and stomach cramps."
Certain Kinder Chocolates
Kinder took a major hit during the most popular time for chocolate following its recall. Health Canada stated that several Kinder chocolates were recalled due to possible salmonella.
The affected products currently being recalled are:
- Kinder Advent Calendar (127g)
- Kinder Advent Calendar (182g)
- Kinder Advent Calendar (351g)
- Kinder Happy Moments — Kinder Confections Assortment (191g)
- Kinder Mini Eggs (110g)
- Kinder Mini Eggs (182g)
- Kinder Mix — 7 Easter treats (116g)
- Kinder Mix — 7 Holiday treats (116g)
- Kinder Mix — Egg Hunt Kit (186g)
- Kinder Schoko-Bons (200g)
- Kinder Surprise (100g)
Various Poppy Seeds
The affected products are:
- Grainworks Organic Poppy Seeds (500g)
- Grainworks Organic Poppy Seeds (1.5kg)
- Grainworks Organic Poppy Seeds (11.34kg)
- Moulin Abénakis Organic Poppy Seeds (400g)
- Generic poppy seeds sold at Oak Manor Organic in Tavistock, Ontario
- Generic organic poppy seeds sold at Sunnyside Natural Market in Calgary, Alberta
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.