Health Canada Has Recalled Patio Umbrellas Sold At Costco That May Burst Into Flames

The light-up feature is a bit too literal.

MTL Blog, Staff Writer
A solar-powered umbrella with led lights along the ribs of the canopy.

Courtesy of Health Canada.

Health Canada has recalled SunVilla 10-foot Solar LED umbrellas over a possible fire hazard. The patio umbrellas were sold in multiple colours at Costco warehouses across the country and feature LED lights on the inside ribs of the canopy. The products have a solar panel on the tip of the pole that house battery packs, which can overheat and cause the umbrellas to ignite.

The possibly flammable sunshades use lithium-ion batteries posing both a fire and burn hazard.

As of June 9, Sunvilla Corporation has recorded one report of a battery overheating and umbrella catching fire in Canada. There were no reports of injuries. South of the border, the company has received five reports of batteries overheating with four reports of umbrellas catching on fire and even one report of a smoke inhalation injury.

The possibly flammable solar panel. Right: The light-up LED feature in the spines of the canopy.Courtesy of Health Canada.

Impacted umbrellas have a solar panel cover that is marked with “YEEZE” or “YEEZE 1” near the top of the cover.

If you have purchased one of the umbrellas, you should immediately stop using it and remove the solar panel from the top. Health Canada also recommends storing the panel out of the sun and away from flammable materials. The panel should not be charged with the AC adapter.

Consumers can return the umbrella and solar panel to Costco for a full refund. Anyone unable to return the umbrella can contact SunVilla by telephone at 866-600-3133, by email at LEDRecall@sunvilla.com, or via the company website.

