Various Chocolate & Candy Brands Were Recalled By Health Canada Due To Salmonella
There's nearly 100 candy & chocolate products being recalled!
Health Canada has been recalling countless food items over the last few months. With the Kinder recall being amongst the biggest, Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) are recalling neatly a hundred candy and chocolate products due to Salmonella.
On April 29, 2022, Health Canada issued a nationwide recall on Elite brand products due to Salmonella.
"Foodfest International 2000 Inc. is recalling various Elite brand products from the marketplace due to possible Salmonellacontamination," Health Canada stated.
The recalled products have been sold nationally, and include:
- Chocolate Chips 50% Cocoa - 250 g
- Nimnims - Colorful Button Shaped Milk Chocolate Candies - 170 g
- Chocolate Fingers - 96 g
- Chocolate Fingers with Lentil - 96 g
- Chocolate Fingers filled with Milk Cream
- PesekZman Classic - Hazelnut & Cocoa Flavored Spread - 350 g
- Snap - White & Milk Chocolate Bar with Wafer - 45 g
- PesekZman 4 Play - 40 g
- PesekZman Milk Chocolate Bar Filled with Crispy Wafer and Fluffy Hazelnut Cream - 40 g
- Twist - 28 g
- Biscuit Crunch Milk Chocolate Biscuit & Cream - 100 g
- Mini Biscuit Crunch Milk Chocolate Biscuit & Cream - 20 g
- Sugarless Bittersweet Chocolate - 100 g
- Extra Creamy Milk Chocolate - 100 g
- Extra Creamy Vanilla & Cookies - 100 g
- Sweet@Midnight Crunchy Biscuit with White Chocolate Layer - 200 g
- Sweet@Midnight - Crunchy Biscuit with Milk Chocolate Layer - 200 g
- Shtix Reva Le Sheva - Hazel nut - 97 g
- Sweet@7 - Reva Le Sheva Hazelnut Mousse - 100 g
- Sweet@7 - Reva Le Sheva Halva - Tahini Cream Mousse - 100 g
- Reva Lesheva - 140 g
- Sweet@7 White Choc Coated Wafer Roll - 120 g
- Sweet@7 - Milk Chocolate Coated Rolled Wafer with Hazelnut Cream - 120 g
- Gluten Free Chocolate Wafers - Chocolate Flavored Wafers - 400 g
- Wafer Trafels - 87.5 g
- Gluten Free Wafers - Chocolate Flavored Wafers - 200 g
- Wafers - Chocolate Flavored Wafers - 200 g
- Milk Choco Log - Milk Chocolate Bar - 25 g
- Shtix - Milk Chocolate Sticks Filled with Milk Flavored Cream and Popping Candies - 96 g
- Shtix - Milk Chocolate Sticks filled with Chocolate Flavored Cream & Button shaped Chocolate Candies - 96 g
- Shtix - Milk Chocolate Sticks Filled with Milk Flavored Cream - 96 g
- PesekZman Big Bite - 52 g
- PesekZman Classic - 45 g
- PesekZman Wafer Rolls - 40 g
- Milk Chocolate Bar Filled with Strawberry Flavor Cream - 50 g
- Tortit - Coated Wafer Filled with Almond Cream - 40 g
- Snap - Milk Chocolate Bar with Wafer - 45 g
- Taami - 40 g
- Taami White - 40 g
- PesekZman Ultimate - Milk Chocolate Covered Wafer with Caffé Latte Cream - 35 g
- PesekZman Ultimate - Milk Chocolate Covered Wafer with Hazelnut Cream - 35 g
- Mix Cookies and Caramelized Hazelnuts - Milk Chocolate with Cookies and Caramelized Hazelnuts - 95 g
- Coconut - Coconut Bar coated with Milk Chocolate - 45 g
- Mix Cookies and Button Shaped Candies - Milk Chocolate with Cookies and Button shaped Chocolate Candies - 95 g
- Nutty Cream - Milk Chocolate Bar filled with Hazelnut Cream - 45 g
- Milk Chocolate - 100 g
- Bittersweet Chocolate - 100 g
- White Chocolate - 100 g
- Milk Chocolate with Praline Cream - 100 g
- White Chocolate Strawberry - White & Milk Chocolate Bar Filled with Strawberry Flavored Cream - 100 g
- Milk Chocolate Strawberry - Milk Chocolate Bar Filled with Strawberry Flavored Cream - 100 g
- Chocolate Tablet Filled Popping Candies - 90 g
- Milk Choc with Button Candy - 100 g
- White Chocolate with Cookie Pieces - 100 g
- Collection Finest Bittersweet Chocolate 70% - 100 g
- Collection Finest Bittersweet Chocolate 85% - 100 g
- Aerated Milk Chocolate - 85 g
- Mix Wafer Rolls and Coconut - 95 g
- Choc Truffels Forest Fruit/Berry - 100 g
- Milk Chocolate with Hazelnut & Almond pieces - 100 g
- Milk Chocolate with Hazelnut Pieces - 100 g
- Blondy Hazelnut Cream - Caramelized White Chocolate Bar with Hazelnut Cream - 100 g
- Blondy Cream - Caramelized White Chocolate Bar with Milk Cream - 100 g
- Pesek Zman - Caramelized White & Milk Chocolate Filled with Wafer and Milk Cream - 45 g
- Mix - Mini Pesek Zman Classic, Mini Snap, Mini Log - 190 g
- Mix - Mini Pesek Zman Classic, Mini Snap, Mini Chocolate Log - 390 g
- Mini Tablet Choc Bars - 400 g
- Mini PesekZman Classic - Milk Chocolate Bar with Wafer & Hazelnut Cream - 400 g
- Tuv Taam - Coated Wafer with Chocolate Flavored Filling - 600 g
- Mini Snap - Milk Chocolate Bar with Wafer - 400 g
- Mini Chocolate Log - Milk Chocolate Bar - 400 g
- Mini Nutty Cream - Milk Chocolate Bar with Hazelnut Cream Filling - 200 g
- Mini Coconut Cream - 200 g
- Milk Chocolate Gold Coins - 15 g
- Bittersweet Chocolate Coins - 15 g
- Chocolate Flavored Spread - 500 g
- Must Blueberry Flavored Sugar Free Chewing Gum - 28 g
- Must Lemon-Mint Flavored Sugar Free Chewing Gum - 28 g
- Must Peppermint Flavored Sugar Free Chewing Gum - 28 g
- Must Spearmint Flavored Sugar Free Chewing Gum - 28 g
- Must Spearmint Flavored Sugar Free Chewing Gum - Kitniot - 28 g
- Must Cherry Flavored Sugar Free Chewing Gum - 28 g
- Bazooka Grape Flavored Bubble Gum Sugar Free - 28 g
- Bazooka Tutti Frutti Flavored Bubble Gum Sugar Free - 28 g
- Bazooka Flavored Sugar Free Bubble Gum - 28 g
- Bazooka Flavored Sugar Free Bubble Gum - 66 g
- Must Spearmint Flavored Sugar Free Chewing Gum - 66 g
- Must Refreshing Mint Flavored Sugar Free Chewing Gum - 66 g
- Must Cubes Spearmint Flavored Sugar Free Chewing Gum - 58 g
- Bazooka Cubes Bazooka Flavored Sugar Free Bubble Gum - 58 g
- Must Cubes Peppermint Flavored Sugar Free Chewing Gum - 58 g
- Refreshing Mint Flavored Chewing Gum - 66 g
- Spearmint Flavored Chewing Gum - 66 g
- Grape Flavored Chewing Gum - 66 g
- Bazooka Flavored Bubble Gum - 180 g
- Strawberry Flavored Chewy Candies - 200 g
- Strawberry Flavored Chewy Candies - 600 g
Health Canada is urging the public to not consume the recalled products.
