A 2023 Ranking Of Canada’s Most Welcoming Cities For Travellers Snubs Montreal & Toronto
Three other Quebec spots made the cut though!
Canadians are known to be among some of the most hospitable and polite people globally. Still, there are some Canadian cities proving to be more welcoming than others, according to a recent Booking.com ranking.
Booking.com shared its 11th annual Traveller Review Awards, which recognizes travel providers from "across 220 countries and territories for their commitment to providing consistently excellent service and hospitality over the course of the year."
Based on over 240 million verified customer reviews providing feedback on the most stellar Canadian accommodations, Booking.com ranked the most welcoming Canadian cities in 2023. Believe it or not, Montreal and Toronto are nowhere to be seen.
In fact, no major Canadian city outside of Quebec made the cut. Vancouver, Ottawa, Calgary, heck, even Halifax were all snubbed. Although Montreal wasn't recognized, a few Quebec spots were.
Clocking in at number one is Baie Saint Paul, Quebec. For those who have never heard of Baie Saint Paul before (because, same), it is located roughly an hour northeast of Quebec City.
Speaking of the province's capital, Quebec City (8) was also recognized, as was Mont-Tremblant, coming in seventh.
Wondering who made the top 10 most welcoming cities in Canada in 2023? Here's the complete list:
- Baie Saint Paul, Quebec
- Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario
- Golden, British Columbia
- St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador
- Banff, Alberta
- Jasper, Alberta
- Mont-Tremblant, Quebec
- Quebec City, Quebec
- Revelstoke, British Columbia
- Moncton, New Brunswick
