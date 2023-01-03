A Ranking Of The Most Powerful Countries Dropped & Canada's Score Is Actually Impressive
A total of 85 countries were ranked.
A new ranking measuring the world's most powerful countries dropped at the end of December 2022, and Canada's score might surprise you.
U.S. News & World Report compiled a list of nations with major influence as part of the publication's annual "Best Countries" report.
"The power subranking is based on an equally weighted average of scores from five country attributes that relate to a country's power: a leader, economically influential, politically influential, strong international alliances and a strong military," U.S. News explained.
The ranking includes 85 countries, and Canada managed to secure the 12th most powerful spot.
U.S. News highlighted the country's $2 trillion GDP, vast size, ties to the British monarchy, high-tech industries and high standard of living.
Canada was beaten out by the United States, who landed in the top spot. A few notable reasons the U.S. ranked so highly include its many international alliances, strong military and incomparable economic and political influence.
China ranked second, with Russia, Germany and the United Kingdom rounding out the top five. As for other noteworthy contenders, South Korea, France, Japan, the United Arab Emirates and Israel all made the top 10.
Trailing behind Canada in 13th was India, followed by Ukraine, Italy and Australia.
U.S. News ranked Uruguay, Slovenia, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia as the least powerful countries in its list of 85.