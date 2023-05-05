A Canadian Dietician Shared Tips On How To Actually Grocery Shop At Dollarama (VIDEO)
Turns out you can save big and score some healthy items!
Food prices across Canada have skyrocketed, making those grocery trips a real burden if you're trying to follow a strict budget. But getting your hands on affordable and healthy options doesn't have to cost you an arm and a leg, and one Canadian dietician and mom is proving just that.
Abby Sharp, who goes by Abbys Kitchen on TikTok, created a video of her venturing off to Dollarama where she dished some useful tips on food finds that she says are both good for you and your bank account. "Dollar stores can be such a saviour when you're trying to stretch your grocery budget," Sharp wrote. "I've discovered some grocery staples that I can buy for a fraction of the cost of the grocery store."
Dollarstores can be SUCH a saviour when youre trying to stretch your groceey budget. I take the boys often to let them buy a toy with their piggy bank money and in the process Ive discovered some grocery staples that I can buy for a fraction of the cost of the grocery store🌟 whats your dollar store grocery go-to?
The first item? Cereal. Sharp says that Life cereal is one of her faves since it packs loads of fibre and protein. As for affordable and healthy snacks, the Go-Go-Squeez no-sugar-added apple sauce for on-the-go makes for a satisfying mid-day munch.
Sharp also opted for whole grain bread and canned tuna, which she says is easily one of the best and most affordable protein-packed staple items you can buy.
For those who love snacking on chips, the Dare Veggie Crisps are light and offer up a pretty sweet amount of protein and fibre, too. Sharp also noted Dollarama's dried fruits are also a major bang for your buck and can be used on cereal or eaten as-is. Not to mention the array of nuts and seeds available.
Next up? Almond milk. Sharp says Dollarama is a "great place to stock up on your plant-based milk" that costs less than products at a regular grocery store. The dietician also recommends basic canned tomato sauce for fresh chilli and jarred olives and artichokes as salad toppings.