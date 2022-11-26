A Christmas Market In An Enchanting Garden Is Coming To Montreal's North Shore
Dozens of vendors, Christmas carolling and signature drinks.
Christmas markets are all the rage right now and rightfully so. While Montreal's three grand Christmas markets are certainly a must-try, there are loads of quaint and charming holiday markets nestled in the outskirts of the city waiting to be explored.
The Vieux-Saint-Eustache Christmas Market is set to return for its second edition this December in the enchanting gardens of the Globensky Manor.
The festivities will begin on December 2 and run up until December 11, 2022. Guests can enjoy artisanal and gourmet products, foods and souvenirs from over 35 vendors — with loads of demonstrations and taste testing to revel in.
Tourisme Basses-Laurentides
The Vieux-Saint-Eustache Christmas market could be a superb date idea, family outing or night out with friends where anyone and everyone can enjoy an exciting program filled with live a capella performances, outdoor fires, and an elf duo that ended up on Santa's naughty list this year.
You can also bask in the deliciousness of mulled wine and other signature drinks offered at the Saint-Eustache Christmas Market this season. Additionally, on the final day, guests can watch the Nutcracker Jazz performance in the heart of the market square.
The festivities will run on December 2, 3, 4, 9, 10 and 11 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
Vieux-Saint-Eustache Christmas Market
Price: Free entry
When: Dec 2, 3, 4, 9, 10 and 11 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Friday) and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Saturday & Sunday)
Address: 235 rue Saint-Eustache, Saint-Eustache, QC