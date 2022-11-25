A Massive Coca-Cola Holiday Caravan Is Touring Canada — Here's When It's Visiting Montreal
Let the holiday festivities begin!
Nothing says festive like a holiday theme Coca-Cola caravan. The 25th edition of the Christmas Caravan tour is sleigh-ted to spread holiday cheer in over 33 cities across Canada and the United States between November 16 to December 18 — and the Coca-Cola festivities will be making a stop right here in Montreal.
"This year, Santa is trading in his sleigh for Coca-Cola’s biggest Caravan yet — spreading holiday joy to communities and local organizations over shared experiences and moments of magic," the company wrote.
The Coca-Cola Holiday Caravan will make its first stop in Quebec in Laval at the IGA Sainte-Dorothée on November 30 before officially stopping in Montreal's Old Port on December 3 — the longest stop of the entire tour.
The Holiday Caravan will be open to the public from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. where you will be able to check out the massive interior of the truck in all its joyous glory and take a photo with Santa Claus himself.
From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. the Coca-Cola caravan will pay a visit to the IGA Extra Vallee in Lachine on December 5 and at the Metro Plus St-Joseph on December 6.
The Holiday Caravan will make a total of 21 stops across Quebec including in Quebec City, L'Assomption, Bécancour, Saint-Sauveur, Trois-Rivières, Longueuil and Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu.
The Coca-Cola magic will come to an end on December 22 at the IGA Extra Jean Martin in Saint-Jérome.
Coca-Cola Holiday Caravan Tour
Price: Free
Address: Various areas across Quebec
When: Until December 22, 2022
Here's a complete list of the Montreal stops:
- December 3 — Old Port of Montreal — 333 rue de la Commune O., Montreal, QC
- December 5 — IGA Extra Vallee — 490 28e avenue, Lachine, QC
- December 6 — Metro Plus St-Joseph — 3600 boul. St-Joseph E., Montreal, QC
