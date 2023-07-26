11 Superior Montreal Ice Cream Spots For Your Summer Bucket List
Here's the scoop on must-try flavours! 🍨
When it comes to Montreal's ice cream scene, the 514 has its refreshing dessert game on lock. So, with temperatures getting hot and humid, you can keep your cool during the next heatwave at one of the city's most creative creameries.
With so many ice cream spots to choose from, there's certainly no need to stoop for a scoop of classic vanilla when you can try the velvety new chocolatine and jam donut ice cream flavours at Dalla Rose or fill half a watermelon or pineapple with swirls of homemade sorbet at Le Blueboy. Talk about the summer ice cream, right?
So, what are you waiting for? Get your ice cream on and bon appétit!
Le Blueboy
Where: 150, rue Mont-Royal E., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Step into this pastel soft serve parlour in the Plateau for a selection of homemade ice creams and sorbets in unique flavours and unusual combinations. Get a swirl of tangy tiger blood, combining watermelon, strawberry, and coconut in one bright red concoction. Or if you're feeling adventurous, you can get a towering portion of soft serve in an iconic watermelon or pineapple bowl, decorated with fresh fruit and sweets!
Kem Coba
Where: 60, ave. Fairmont O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: With lines usually down the street, there's a reason Kem Coba is such a popular ice cream spot in Montreal. The vibrant cremerie is known for its sorbet, ice cream and soft serve with an array of inventive flavours that you won't want to miss out on. Don't be too worried if there's a sea of people though, the lines definitely move fast and the wait is totally worth it.
Unicone
Where: 3873, rue Saint-Denis, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Unicone has a rotating menu of ice cream and sorbet flavours inspired by international desserts. They've turned Turkish baklava, Indian condensed milk kufti, Filipino ube yam, honeyed Moroccan amlou, and more into frozen, scoopable deliciousness. Lactose-free and vegan options are also available, like the tiramisu marsala and fruit sorbet swirl.
La Royale Vegane
Where: 405, rue Jarry E., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for a stellar ice cream spot with vegan options galore, then look no further. La Royale Cremerie Vegane offers up an array of impressive selections that will certainly have you wanting to come back for more.
Wild Willy’s Pointe-Claire
Where:: 20, ave. Cartier, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: There's often a line-up outside this West Island ice cream parlour in Pointe-Claire Village with customers eager to taste one of their 40+ flavours of homemade ice cream and a wide variety of cold treats.
Wet Willy's frozen yogurt is made with real fruit and you can get a scoop of soft serve and regular ice cream in one cone (they call that the 'ziggamazoo')! You can also bring your furry friend as Willy's offers up some scoops for your doggo, too!
Zetti's Cremerie
Where: 3839, boul. Saint-Laurent, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Zetti's is always a classic choice whenever you're looking to satisfy your sweet tooth with a delish scoop or two of ice cream.
Well, while they do ice cream just right, you can score yourself some of their decadent options that include an entire slice of cake atop their sweet creations. Oh! And don't forget to snap a few pics by their stunning neon sign.
Ca Lem
Where: 6926, rue Sherbrooke O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: This cute artisanal creamery has locations in the Plateau, Cote des Neiges, Old Port, and Atwater Market, but it's the NDG location that has the classic pink and white VW van parked out back! Each location has your pick of tens upon tens of ice cream or homemade soft-serve flavours so that there's a little something for everyone.
Dalla Rose
Where: 4609, rue Notre Dame O., Montréal, QC
Why You Need To Go: It's time to add Dalla Rose to your summer ice cream bucket list! The delish spot is known for its delectable gelato selections that will have you feeling refreshed bite after bite. A visit to Dalla Rose has to include a taste of their lavender gelato or classic PB&J choice that will certainly take you right back to your childhood.
Bouza
Where: 1222 rue de Beauharnois O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: With a location in both Montreal and Laval, Bouza (which translated to "ice cream" in Arabic) is one spot that should definitely be on your summer ice cream bucket list. Known for its chewy and stretchy ice cream (which is exactly how it is served in Lebanon) patrons should give their pistachio ice cream a go. Or if you want to go all-out, you can mix and match with other flavours including rose water, achta, banana chocolate chip, and so many more. As they say in Lebanon…sahtein!
Crèmerie Meetha
Where: 787A rue de Liège O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: This family-run crèmerie in Parc-Ex knows a thing or two about Indian desserts. A few must-try ice creams include a cone with dotted chunks of gulab jamun, which are small deep-fried and syrup-soaked balls of milk solids), and the roasted pistachio and pieces of Jalebi (a funnel-cake creation). Oh, and you can't forget about their mango-flavoured take on ras malai.
Iconoglace
Where: 1320 rue Bélanger, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Located in Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie, Iconoglace is your one-stop shop for artisanal ice cream and loads of other summer treats that will keep you cool. From Iconoglace's iconic "Hurricane" ice creams and their decadent sundaes, all the way to its Kombu-Float, which is made up of kombucha and maple syrup slush. If those aren't up your alley, then many of their classic flavours ought to do the trick.