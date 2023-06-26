5 Montreal Food Festivals Coming To The Old Port This Summer
Prepare your stomachs for glory!
Montreal's Old Port is being taken over by a whole host of delicious, entertaining food festivals, from tacos to food trucks to Caribbean delicacies and overwhelmingly creative poutines.
These five food festivals (many of which are free to enter) are all taking place at the Clock Tower Quay at Old Port, where you and your family and friends can enjoy some of Montreal's best food experiences, while also enjoying live music and a variety of beverages.
Taste of the Caribbean
When: July 6 to 9, 2023, 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Cost: Entry is free!
Why You Should Go: For a taste of the food, art and music from the Caribbean, this festival, in its particularly boozy "Rum Edition" this year, has got it all.
Montreal Street Food Festival
When: July 13, 2023, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., July 14 to 16 from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Cost: $3 admission, free for children under the age of eight
Why You Should Go: Featuring dozens of restaurants and over 100 different foods, this massive street food party brings together some of Montreal's best-loved vendors of various backgrounds, from Quebecois favourites to South American staples.
Grand Poutinefest
When: July 19 to 30, 2023
Cost: Entry is free!
Why You Should Go: To try plenty of the most indulgent, out-of-the-box poutine creations available in the entire province, this multi-day extravaganza can't be missed. Plus, there'll be live music!
Les Premiers Vendredis
When: August 4, 2023 from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., August 5 from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. and August 6 from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Cost: Entry is free!
Why You Should Go: To try 50 Montreal food trucks from across the island, look no further than the August edition of this monthly festival, this time taking place in the heart of the Old Port.
Tacofest MTL
When: September 2 to 4, 2023
Cost: Tickets for a two-hour entry window start at $12.95. Note that this event is 18+ with ID required!
Why You Should Go: This adults-only taco experience features a margarita and sangria bar, live mariachi music, hot sauce tastings, elotes and churros and the list will never end! Prices for food and drink start as low as $3.50 plus tax.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.