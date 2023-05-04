Sephora Canada Is Changing Its Beauty Insider Program & Its 'Gifts' Might No Longer Be Free
Pay to play, or visit a store to slay. 💄
Sephora Canada is giving its Beauty Insider program a makeover with a new policy set to take effect on June 1. Members shopping online must spend at least $25 to redeem their "free birthday gift," which was previously given without a minimum purchase requirement.
While many are disappointed at the news, taking to Twitter to voice their frustration, Sephora Canada reassured customers that they can still redeem their gift for free in-store at any Sephora.
The Beauty Insider program, which offers members a range of rewards and exclusive access to new products, has become a popular loyalty program among beauty enthusiasts. Members can accumulate points from purchases, which can then be redeemed for exclusive products and experiences.
"Sephora has always required a merchandise purchase for clients to redeem their birthday gift online," the company tweeted in response to upset customers.
However, not all Sephora fans are incensed.
"Shipping the tiny gift cross country was insanely wasteful anyways, glad they’re turning people towards going inside," one commenter responded.
It seems the company is looking to entice more customers to visit its physical stores, so if you want to get that gift, you can always take a trip to your nearest Sephora location.