A Massive Pop-Up Clothing Sale Is Coming To Montreal This Week & Everything Is $25 Or Less
Who's ready to shop 'till you drop?
With the summer season on full display, now might be the perfect time to step up your wardrobe and add some seasonal items to the mix. Luckily, LJJ Essentials is having a four-day clothing sale in Montreal this week, and you can get your hands on loads of men's, women's and kid's apparel for $25 or less.
The massive warehouse sale is taking place in LaSalle at 7177 Boulevard Newman in the strip mall where the Toys 'R Us and Giggles are located. The LJJ Essentials clothing sale will run from Thursday, July 13, until Sunday, July 16.
Montrealers can expect loads of clothing items to choose from, including swimwear, yoga wear, tees, shorts, blouses, hoodies, jeans, jackets, sweatpants, sleepwear, and loads more from a variety of well-known brands.
The clothing company offers a wide range of styles, sizes and colours for men, women and kids. But we recommend getting there as early as possible as items do tend to sell out rather quickly. Prices at the sale will begin at $10 and will not go over the $25 mark — this way, you can score some pretty hot items for less. I mean, who doesn't love a fashion deal?
Customers can also score an additional 10% off of their purchase by sharing the LJJ Essentials sale flyer to their Instagram Stories or feed. During your visit, show a screenshot of your post to the cashier and you'll be on your way to even more savings.
The sale is on from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The clothing company accepts credit cards, Interac, Apple Pay and cash.
Happy shopping!
