A New Montreal Art Show Will Let You Walk Through Salvador Dalí's Psychedelic Dreamscapes
Enter his hallucinatory landscapes and walk among the uncanny creatures. 🫠
An art gallery in Montreal's Sud Ouest will soon let you walk into the dream-infused world of one of the 20th century’s most influential painters: Salvador Dalí.
As of July 19, Arsenal Contemporary Art will host the international-acclaimed and immersive exhibition, INSIDE DALÍ. The interactive venture explores the life and work of the surrealist icon.
The exhibit is crafted by Montreal-based company Tandem Expositions, which is known for its popular 3D exhibitions, Imagine Van Gogh and Lasting Impressions.
The upcoming event integrates avant-garde technology, illusory experiences, and references to the eccentric world of the Catalan artist.
INSIDE DALÍ is curated in three parts to take visitors on a holistic journey. The first stop is The Immersive Room — a colossal seven-metre high multimedia expanse, offering a 35-minute "Daliesque" immersion. Here, animated, high-resolution images of Dalí's melting masterpieces envelop the space from floor to ceiling.
Next, in The Mirror Room, visitors will find themselves surrounded by Dalí's trippy works, presented in a mesmerizing 360-degree setting. The unique space intensifies the surreal experience, creating an environment where you feel entirely consumed by Dalí's artistry.
Lastly, an educational segment aims to augment visitors' understanding of the prodigious creator. This section imparts knowledge about Dalí's life, work, and lasting influence on the art world, wrapping up the immersive experience in an impactful finale. The whole show lasts around 60 minutes.
Dalí once claimed, "I don't do drugs; I am drugs." Well, this summer, INSIDE DALÍ is set to be Montreal's most intoxicating trip – no prescription needed.
INSIDE DALÍ
When: July 19 to September 4, 2023
Where: Arsenal Contemporary Art, 2020, rue William
Cost: $38 general admission; $32 student rate