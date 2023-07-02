Kim Kardashian Gave Montreal's Mid-Day Squares A Sweet Surprise During A Vogue Interview
Mid-Day Squares just got the sweetest surprise after Kim Kardashian name-dropped the Montreal-based chocolate bar brand in a recent interview with Vogue Italia. The makeup mogulrecently filmed a "what's in my bag" video where she shared her love for Mid-Day Squares — pulling two snack bars out of her giant Hermés Birkin.
"Always in any bag that I have is snacks because you never know when you're going to get starving and need a little treat," Kim told Vogue. "I love these Mid-Day Squares, [they] taste just like a Reese's peanut butter cup," she said as she pulled out the "Peanut Butta" and "Almond Crunch" flavours.
Inside Kim Kardashian's Hermès Travel Bag | Vogue Italiawww.youtube.com
How absolutely wild, right? Imagine the Kim Kardashian shouting out your brand and saying it's one of her go-to snacks? Well, MTL Blog reached out to Mid-Day Squares co-founder Jake Karls to know just how surreal the moment felt, and it's safe to say the entire Mid-Day Squares team is currently losing their minds.
"It was a wild surprise… My sister woke up from a text from a friend saying “Kim Kardashian just shouted out Mid-Day Squares on a Vogue Italia Interview," Karls said. "After watching the clip for 3 mins and 15 seconds and still not seeing Mid-Day Squares, feeling a little discouraged… Suddenly we see Kim K pull her two favourite flavours of Mid-Day Squares out of her purse…we freaked the f*ck out with joy." And rightfully so!
Mid-Day Squares, which launched its first flavour "Fudge Yah" in 2018, now has four different flavours on its roster and knowing that the brand is Kim Kardashian-approved is the biggest marketing flex we could think of.
Turns out, the moment was completely organic. Karls told MTL Blog that the company has never sent Kim Kardashian any of their products — meaning the SKIMS founder fell in love with Mid-Day Squares as naturally as the rest of us have. "We feel greatness knows greatness and our squares are great. We appreciate Kim so much. We’re feeling over the moon."
The company, which still proudly produces its products in Montreal, can't believe just how far they've come. "This is a big moment for a small brand. Five years ago, we were selling our bars in our condo kitchen in Montreal. Now we’re available in 8,000 stores across North America," Karls said. And Kim K just so happens to shop at one of 'em, or at least her assistant does.
"The support has been overwhelming over the last 24 hours, especially from Montreal. This is the community that got it all started. We’re proud to be a Montreal chocolate manufacturer."