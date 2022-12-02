Search on MTL Blog

A Massive Warehouse Sale For Your Dog Is Happening In Montreal This Weekend

Up to 80% all dog toys, apparel, treats and more! 🐶

Silver Paw warehouse sale in Montreal, Quebec.

Silver Paw warehouse sale in Montreal, Quebec.

As the holiday season fast approaches, you can surprise your pup with something adorable from Silver Paw's massive warehouse sale taking place this weekend in Montreal.

The Montreal-based company is hosting its fourth and final warehouse sale of the year from Friday, December 2, to Sunday, December 4, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Galleries des Sources shopping mall.

Christmas is here and so is our FINAL warehouse sale! Gift your pup anything, from winter jackets, to boots and more. #mtl #montreal #dogfashion #westisland #westislandmontreal


The "biggest sale of the year" is offering customers up to 80% off loads of pet items from toys, treats and accessories to cute doggo apparel, including Silver Paw's latest 2022 holiday collection. You can get your fur baby into the festive spirit this season with adorable Christmas sweaters, pyjamas, stocking sets and holiday-themed plush toys.

Although dogs have been welcome at past sales, you gotta keep your best pal at home this time around due to the Santa Claus parade. But hey...at least you can totally surprise your pup come Christmas Day with loads of new goodies, right?

Happy shopping!

Doggo Warehouse Sale

Price: Up to 80% off

When: December 2, 3 & 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Address: 3237, boul. des Sources, Montreal, QC (Unit 28)

