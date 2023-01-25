A Mushroom Product Sold In Quebec Has Been Recalled By Health Canada Due To Insects & Mould
"Do not use, sell, serve or distribute the affected product."
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) have recalled several food items in the last few days, and now, yet another product is being removed from the marketplace. The federal health department is currently recalling a mushroom product due to the presence of both insects and mould.
The class three food recall was flagged on January 23, 2023, and was triggered by Aliments Tousain Inc. The recall applies to the following product:
- Dublin Mixed Forest Mushrooms | 454 g | Best Before: 10/08/26 and 11/07/26
If you are suffering from a side effect or illness related to a recalled product, Health Canada recommends contacting your doctor, local authority or poison control, if needed.
