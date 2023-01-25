Search on MTL Blog

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
health canada

A Mushroom Product Sold In Quebec Has Been Recalled By Health Canada Due To Insects & Mould

"Do not use, sell, serve or distribute the affected product."

Assistant Editor, MTL Blog
A person buying mushrooms at a grocery store in Canada.

A person buying mushrooms at a grocery store in Canada.

ColleenMichaels | Dreamstime

Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) have recalled several food items in the last few days, and now, yet another product is being removed from the marketplace. The federal health department is currently recalling a mushroom product due to the presence of both insects and mould.

The class three food recall was flagged on January 23, 2023, and was triggered by Aliments Tousain Inc. The recall applies to the following product:

  • Dublin Mixed Forest Mushrooms | 454 g | Best Before: 10/08/26 and 11/07/26
Health Canada said that the recalled item has been sold across Quebec and is urging consumers to "not use, sell, serve or distribute the affected product."
No illnesses linked to the consumption of the recalled mushrooms have been reported by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency However, the CFIA recommends reporting any health and/or safety concerns to Health Canada.
"It’s important to report side effects, injuries and other product-related health and safety concerns so we can make important safety decisions about the products you use," the feds indicate on its website.

If you are suffering from a side effect or illness related to a recalled product, Health Canada recommends contacting your doctor, local authority or poison control, if needed.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
    Mike Chaar
    Assistant Editor, MTL Blog
    Mike Chaar is an Assistant Editor for MTL Blog focused on recalls in Canada and is based in Montreal, Quebec.
Recommended For You

Loading...