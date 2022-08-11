Health Canada Has Recalled These 5 Food Items — So Check Those Groceries
E. coli, undeclared ingredients and Listeria are the culprits.
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) are currently recalling five products from the marketplace due to a number of food-related issues and hazards including undeclared ingredients, Listeria and the presence of E. coli.
When it comes to food recalls, Health Canada has been busy removing countless items from shelves including recalled chocolates, peanut butter, and even hummus. Yes! Even some hummus isn't safe anymore.
Now, the federal department is adding more products to the list of recalled items, and it's best that you check your groceries. The CFIA is urging the public to not consume, sell or distribute the affected products, and to toss them away or return them to the point of purchase.
Here are five recalled items to look out for:
Circle K brand Classic Potato Chips
Recalled Product: Circle K Classic Potato Chips | 66g
Reason For Recall: The recalled food item has been recalled from the marketplace due to undeclared milk. Health Canada states to "not use, sell, serve or distribute the affected product."
Mother Dairy brand Paneer Fresh Cheese
Recalled Product: Mother Dairy Paneer Fresh Cheese | 340g
Reason For Recall: Mother Dairy brand Paneer Fresh Cheese has been recalled due to E. coli.
Adonis brand All Dressed Mini Pizzas & Hot Dog Rolls
Recalled Products: Adonis All Dressed Mini Pizza | 144 count & Adonis Hot Dog Roll | 96 count
Reason For Recall: Adonis brand All Dressed Mini Pizzas and Hot Dog Rolls have been recalled due to undeclared pea protein. The recalled products have been sold in Ontario and Quebec, Health Canada stated.
Amy's brand Vietnamese Banh Mi Wrap
Recalled Product: Amy's Vietnamese Banh Mi Wrap | 156g
Reason For Recall: This food item has been recalled due to incomplete labelling for mustard. The recalled product was sold nationally.
Organic Traditions brand Dark Chocolate products
Recalled Products:
- Organic Traditions Dark Chocolate Almonds | 100g
- Organic Traditions Dark Chocolate Almonds | 227g
- Organic Traditions Dark Chocolate Almonds with Chill | 100g
- Organic Traditions Dark Chocolate Almonds with Chilli | 227g
- Organic Traditions Dark Chocolate Hazelnuts | 100g
- Organic Traditions Dark Chocolate Hazelnuts | 227g
- Organic Traditions Dark Chocolate Hazelnuts with Chili | 100g
- Organic Traditions Dark Chocolate Hazelnuts with Chili | 2277
Reason For Recall: Health Canada has recalled Organic Traditions brand dark chocolate-covered nut products due to possible undeclared milk, cashew, almond and/or hazelnut. The recalled products were sold nationally.
