A Quebec Group Won 'Canada's Got Talent' Season 2 After A Mesmerizing Performance (VIDEOS)
See the moment they won here.⬇️
Trois-Rivières dance troupe Conversion just won the second season of Canada's Got Talent, claiming the $150,000 grand prize. They closed the competition with an emotional, energetic performance, beating out runner-up act Lévis dance troupe The Cast.
Conversion will miss out on next season's much greater prize, however. In an announcement renewing the series, Rogers committed to $1,000,000 in winnings for season three, more than sextuple the sum Conversion won. Rogers claims the new payout represents "the biggest cash prize in Canadian television history."
"The fact that Rogers is giving us an opportunity for another season, with the biggest cash prize in Canadian television history, not only promises that it will be bigger and better but that we are now putting Canada’s Got Talent on the world stage," judge Howie Mandel said in a statement.
Conversion will still get an opportunity for international stardom. Their win also grants them a ticket to perform in America’s Got Talent Presents: SUPERSTARS Live at the Luxor Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.
Other top acts this season included the Cool Giraffes dancers of Edmonton, vocalist Geneviève Côté of Laval, singer Meave of Niagara Falls, magician Atsushi Ono of Calgary, singer Raymond Salgado of Vancouver Island, and The Turnbull Brothers singers of Glace Bay, Nova Scotia.
See Conversion's Canada's Got Talent season two finale performance below:
#CGT Winners: Conversion Closes The Book With This Finale Performance | Canada’s Got Talent Finalewww.youtube.com
And the moment they took the win here:
Canada Has a Season 2 CGT Winner | Canada’s Got Talentwww.youtube.com
Their win follows that of season one champion Jeanick Fournier of Chicoutimi, Quebec.