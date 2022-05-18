'Canada's Got Talent' Crowned A Quebec Mother Its First Winner & Her Story Is Inspiring
See the moment she won.
Jeanick Fournier of Chicoutimi was crowned the season one winner of Canada's Got Talent Tuesday night. She walks away with the $150,000 grand prize, 100,000 Air Miles Dream Miles, and a chance to perform in Las Vegas.
Fournier is a mother working as a palliative care beneficiary attendant. She is said to have "learned English by watching her favourite singers — Céline Dion, Whitney Houston, Lara Fabien, and Barbara Streisand." She sang in a Céline cover band for 15 years.
Her winning performance was a rendition of Queen's "The Show Must Go On."
"Thank you to all of the people from Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean, Québec and Canada for your support," Fournier said in a press release. "Thanks to my team, my family, my friends, my partner, and my beautiful kids. My love is yours forever."
Canada has Crowned It's CGT Winner | Canada’s Got Talentwww.youtube.com
With a weekly audience of 1.3 million viewers, Canada's Got Talent became "Citytv’s most-viewed original series in over a decade," according to Rogers Media. Unsurprisingly, the show has been renewed for a second season.
"It's thrilling to see how Canada has embraced and celebrated homegrown talent and become part of the Got Talent family," Simon Cowell said in the release. "I couldn't be more excited to know that Got Talent will be back again on Citytv next year."
Fournier's next adventure could be an appearance in the "America’s Got Talent LIVE" show at the Luxor Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. Though it's unclear if she has signed on to the project.