A Quebec Man Missing For More Than A Month Was Found After Emerging From The Woods
26-year-old Percy Poucachiche has been taken to the hospital, APTN reported.
After missing for over a month, 26-year-old Anishnaabe man Percy Poucachiche was found safe in the woods near Lac Simon. According to Sûreté du Québec (SQ), Poucachiche, a member of the Lac Simon First Nation, was discovered.
Reported missing on July 25 by the SQ, Poucachiche was last seen on July 21 near his home in Louvicourt in Quebec's northwestern Abitibi-Témiscamingue region. At the time of his disappearance, Poucachiche's family had reason to be concerned for his safety, according to a now-deleted SQ missing persons listing posted to the force's website.
He was found by a group of teenagers taking a nighttime walk, Lac Simon Chief Adrienne Jerome told APTN. Search parties launched by the SQ had been looking for him for weeks but had focused on the near side of the lake, according to APTN. Surprisingly, though, Poucachiche was located on the far side, across the body of water from where he was last seen.
As for how Poucachiche is doing, Jerome told APTN that "his feet were sore when they found him – but the rest of the story, we don’t know." Further investigation by SQ aims to reveal more information about the man's time spent in the woods.
