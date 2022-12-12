A Quebec Resort Ski Lift Gondola Fell Off Its Cable On The Way Down The Mountain
The resort said the incident is "not related to the incidents of previous years."
Quebec's Mont Sainte-Anne ski resort is investigating after one of its lift gondolas fell off its wire Saturday morning.
The incident occurred during a daily inspection before the site had opened to the public, the resort said in a statement.
According to its summary, the lift's security sensors detected an issue at 7:52 a.m. When inspectors arrived at the issue point, they discovered that one of the gondolas heading downhill had "slipped on the cable" and fallen to the ground.
Mont Sainte-Anne said the incident triggered an "inspection procedure" to determine precisely what happened. The lift's manufacturer is also taking part in the investigation.
"We would like to emphasize that this event is not related to the incidents of previous years," the resort added, likely referring to a February 2020 incident in which a ski lift stopped unexpectedly and injured 21 people.
Mont Sainte-Anne closed for the rest of the weekend.