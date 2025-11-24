Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User Avatar Build your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
MTL Blog Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with MTL Blog Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
For Pro members only Pro
Summary

A former Canadiens player is selling his Stanley Cup ring & bids are already topping $25k

He's not keeping any of the money, either.

Petr Svoboda's Montreal Canadiens Stanley Cup ring.

Svoboda won the Stanley Cup with the Canadiens back in 1986.

@classic_auctions | Instagram
Senior Writer

A former Montreal Canadiens defenceman is letting go of a rare piece of Habs history, and he's doing it for a reason that has nothing to do with money.

Petr Svoboda, who won the Stanley Cup with Montreal back in 1986, is auctioning off his championship ring to raise funds for Maison La Passerelle, a rehabilitation centre for women dealing with addiction. Every dollar from the winning bid will go directly to the organization, and Classic Auctions is also donating its entire 20 percent buyer's premium to the cause.

The ring went live on the auction site a few days ago, and the bidding has already climbed past $26,000 USD. Based on current conversions, that's more than $45,000 CAD going straight to the centre, which recently opened a second house to support even more women in Quebec.

"I've worn the ring maybe once or twice since I received it," Svoboda said in a recent interview with NHL.com. "I've decided to donate mine because it will tremendously help people in need." He said he connected with the organization through family, and the work they do left a strong enough impression that he wanted to help in any way he could.

The ring itself is a serious collector's item. Made of 10K gold and set with 23 diamonds to mark the Habs' 23rd Stanley Cup, it features Svoboda's name, jersey number and a full breakdown of Montreal's 1986 playoff run. It comes straight from his personal collection with a signed letter of authenticity.

Svoboda spent more than 1,000 games in the NHL, including eight seasons with Montreal, and later won Olympic gold with the Czech Republic in 1998. He told NHL.com he's "pleasantly surprised" by how much interest the ring has already drawn.

For those interested, the auction closes December 2, and with more collectors jumping in each day, the final price could end up much higher.

From Your Site Articles
montreal canadiens montreal canadiens players montreal news habs players
Sports Sports Montreal
  • Alexander Sciola

    Born and raised in Montreal, Al Sciola is a Senior Writer for MTL Blog. With a background in covering sports and local events, he has a knack for finding stories that capture the city’s spirit. A lifelong Canadiens fan and trivia enthusiast, Al spends his downtime sipping espresso and trying out new recipes in the kitchen.

This twinkly town near Montreal is like a 'holiday storybook' with cozy cafes and glowing shops

It's like a snow globe come to life. ☃️ ✨

This German Christmas market in Quebec is like wandering along the snowy streets of Berlin

It's absolutely magical. ❄️🎄

This cozy Christmas town near Montreal has a European-inspired market and Hallmark charm

It's the perfect place for a winter getaway. ❄️

Quebecers who bought Silk or Great Value milk could get money from a $6.5M class action

The potential payout is tied to last summer's alternative milk recall.

Yoplait drinkable yogurt is being recalled across Canada due to pieces of plastic

The recall covers 200 mL bottles across 10 different flavours.