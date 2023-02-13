A Tiktok Of An Irate Starbucks Barista Is Going Viral For Calling Out 'S***' Custom Orders
"They don't pay me enough to do this."
Starbucks is known for accepting a high level of customization when it comes to signature drinks. A few extra pumps of vanilla syrup here? Sure thing. Some added chocolate sprinkles and whipped cream there? Absolutely. But apparently, some fans of the café chain have been taking things a bit too far, according to one barista who took to Tiktok to blow off steam about absurd drink requests and her way of dealing with them.
"If you come into Starbucks and you order a Caramel Macchiato blended, you're getting a f***ing caramel frapp," Tiktoker @laney_duh told the camera point blank, still wearing her branded apron and visor.
"I don't care who you are. It could be Beyoncé. It could be Rihanna… we don't blend caramel macchiatos," said the peeved barista, detailing another unreasonable request.
"I saw the dumbest s*** the other day. Someone requested a vanilla bean blend with affogato shots on top," she said.
"No. You're not getting that. End of story!"
Delaney goes on to add that "anyone who makes a big deal" about receiving something that's not their exact order will get what they want eventually.
"I'm going to make it and pour it in the blender," she said, concluding her rant.
The video has reached over 107K views in under a week, stirring up vente-sized controversy about the barista's tone.
"You have the worst customer service skills I've ever seen!" admonished one commenter, garnering over 400 likes.
But others understood Delaney's sass and came to her defense, emphasizing that the drink orders she mentioned just don't make sense.
"Why are people so complicated? Three shots of this, blended, wtf… Just order a dark coffee, no cream or sugar. I know why you rant, people suck," commented one person.
In a follow-up video, Delaney explained that a blended caramel macchiato is going to be "watery" and not taste good. But she also said that most customers don't listen when she tells them that. She also clarified that her tone on Tiktok is not the same as when she's at work.
Perhaps it's time for Starbucks fans to stop treating the chain like their own personal alchemy lab?
