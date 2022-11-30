A Tiktoker Shared Her Genius Starbucks Hack & It Could Make Your Next 'Latte' Free
"The barista today said she had never seen anyone do this before."
Starbucks fans can fill up on flavoured coffee for less, thanks to a hack devised by one Tiktoker. The trick to getting discounted drinks comes down you how you order on the app, according to Lyell (@lyellgirl). Her hack video has taken off with nearly 8 million views and countless viewers thanking her for the tip.
"The barista today said she had never seen anyone do this before," she said, showing step-by-step instructions in her video.
To order a 'latte' for less, Lyell picks "Hot Coffees" on the main Starbucks app menu and selects a "Caffé Misto." The drink is half coffee and half steamed milk, so she picks the type of milk she wants and her preferred amount of foam.
Then she hits the starred "Customize" button, and that's where it starts to get interesting.
She adds two shots of espresso to strengthen the coffee flavour and then picks two pumps of syrup.
"You can add literally f*cking anything you want, you can add a million things if you want," she said.
@lyellgirl
Just dont let corporate find out 🤫 #coffee #starbucks #starbuckshack #freecoffee #viral
Other options include adding caramel or mocha drizzle, whipped cream and toppings. You can season your concoction with pumpkin spice, chocolate curls, or festive red and green sprinkles. In fact, you can model your knock-off latté after one of the café chain's holiday faves and use all the same ingredients.
When her order is done, Lyell shows that the total is $7.72, which she pays for using reward points.
"It counts as a hot coffee so it was only 50 Stars. You just got that sh*t for free. You're welcome!" she said.
If the drink were ordered as a latte, it would have cost 150 Stars.
Fans of the hack took to the comments section to share their appreciation, some adding that bringing a reusable cup means a further 25-Star discount on drinks.
"I may regret doing this…" Lyell said at the start of her video, but commenters reassured her that Starbucks is unlikely to raise the price of a caffé misto after seeing it since the loophole has been widely used for a while.