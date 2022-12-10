A TikToker Tested Her American Friends On 'Canadian Trivia' & Their Responses Are Concerning
"I didn't even know y'all had a prime minister!"
Canadian twins Bella and Gigi Gaspar have been quizzing their American friends for months on TikTok on countless Canadian topics from our population, provinces and sports teams — and it's safe to say their responses are definitely concerning.
The Gaspar twins, who currently live and study in the United States, share videos regularly on their TikTok page that prove their close pals know next to nothing about the true north.
The dynamic duo has managed to gain nearly 50,000 followers and 4 million likes and it's all thanks to their hilarious trivia videos.
In one video, one of the Gaspar twins asked her U.S. friends to name three Canadian cities. The result? Ontario. Yup, that was it! The American friends were perplexed over the question, struggling to come up with something else. However, they admitted they couldn't and gave up.
@thegaspartwins_
Maybe we should ask provinces next time 🇨🇦🇺🇸 #canada #america
In another clip, the same duo who couldn't come up with a Canadian city other than Ontario (not even a city...) were asked to name the current prime minister of Canada. After trying their hardest, the duo failed to name Justin Trudeau.
In a separate video, one of the twins asks another friend to name the Canadian prime minister and the answer was well...something. "I literally didn't know y'all had a prime minister!" she said. After discovering Canada does, in fact, have a prime minister, she guessed "Robert!" Close enough.
@thegaspartwins_
Asking Americans Canadian Trivia - QOTD: Who’s the prime minister of Canada? 🇨🇦🇺🇸 #canada #america
When asked to guess how many people live in Canada, the Gaspar's friends had some interesting responses, none of which were correct. "Like..a million?" one said. "10 million," another responded. No, but an A for effort!
For those wondering, the correct answer is over 39 million.