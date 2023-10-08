A Montreal TikToker Measured Sugar In A Tim Hortons Double Double & The Results Are Surprising
A Double Double a day won't keep the doctor away.
A Montreal TikToker measured out the sugar levels in a medium Tim Hortons Double Double and you might be drinking more sugar than you think.
Tim Hortons Double Double is a quintessential Canadian order. Comprised of two creams and two sugars, the coffee beverage is cheap, satisfying and puts some much-needed pep in one's step…but is it healthy?
Coffee is known to offer up a slew of health benefits, including reducing the risk of developing some cancers, boosting changes for a longer life and preventing the effects of neurodegenerative conditions, per the Canadian Coffee Association. However, that's when you're drinking coffee and coffee only. Toss in the Double Double part of the order and you've got yourself a bit of a sweet mess.
Joey Roselli, who goes by Joey Wellness online, is a content creator from the Greater Montreal Area notorious for his series where he measures how much sugar is in popular snacks and drinks. Roselli went ahead and measured the total sugar in a medium Double Double and while the results aren't too bad, you may or may not want to opt for a black coffee every once and a while after watching it.
Sitting inside a Tim Hortons with a scale, granulated sugar and sugar cubes all ready to go, Roselli got to business. "Let's see how much sugar is in a Double Double," he said to the camera. Roselli referenced a Toronto Star article stating that a medium Double Double has 18 grams of sugar, which comes out to four and a half teaspoons of sugar.
Stacking the sugar atop one another, Roselli weighed 18 grams worth of sugar in both granulated and cube form all while serving his iconic deadpan stare into the camera, which always feels like he is gazing directly into your soul.
The verdict? Five sugar cubes.
Now, this figure isn't too jarring, especially when you compare it to other sugary drinks including a 12-ounce can of Coke, which has a whopping 39 grams of sugar in it. Nevertheless, if you're swinging back a few coffees a day, then those Double Doubles could start feeling more like Double Trouble — especially considering a single Double Double accounts for nearly half of the daily recommended amount of sugar.
For those who stick with a coffee a day, or opt for a Timmies Double Double once in a blue moon, then don't fret. Per Diabetes Canada, individuals should limit their intake of free sugars to less than 10% of their total daily calorie intake. "This is approximately 50 grams (12 teaspoons) of free sugars consumption per day based on a 2000-calorie diet."
Black coffee, anyone?
*orders Tim Hortons Double Double anyways*
