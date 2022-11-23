A British TikToker Went Viral After Listing The Biggest Differences Between Canada & The UK
"The waiters are so nice and stereotypically attractive."
British TikToker Summer Fox currently resides in Toronto and she's taken note of some major differences between Canada and the United Kingdom since moving here.
In a recent TikTok, which has garnered nearly 2.5 million views and 300,000 likes, Fox pointed out some surprising and hilarious contrasts that make it clear the two Commonwealth countries aren't as similar as some might think.
"Right, so I've written down some things that are different in Canadas vs. the UK," Summer started off. "'Cause I'm in Canada most of the time, Toronto specifically, but I am a southeast London gal, and these things actually surprised me."
@summerfox___
Please know I’ve never had an egg n mayo sandwhich from a corner shop
First on her list? Weed is legal in Canada.
"On the corner of every single street, there's literally a massive corner shop that says 'CANNABIS' on it," Fox said.
Although each province has its own rules and regulations when it comes to marijuana, we're certain she'd be just as flabbergasted over how many SQDC spots we've got across the 514.
Drinking on public transit being prohibited in Canada also took Summer by surprise. "It's a bit like Dubai," she said. Not quite, but certainly nowhere near as liberal as the Brits might be. While Summer said she'd often guzzle down a drink or two on the bus or metro on her way to a date or night out, doing that over here just wouldn't go over as easily.
Next up on her list was the fact that "lip filler girlies" aren't as prevalent across Canada. Summer said that lip filler in the UK is rampant, whereas here, folks like to go for more of a "natural vibe."
Similarly, we don't subscribe to the "take the piss culture" Britain's got. "Canadians are so lovely!" Summer said — and she's got a point.
Speaking of being so lovely, our waiters are apparently much nicer here than in the UK — not to mention more attractive, too.
Summer began to run out of time, and jolted through the last few entries on her list, which included Canadians being more festive about holidays, groceries being more expensive here and how Canada's pub culture is practically non-existent.
One stand-out difference is beverage vocabulary. Summer said in the UK, ordering a "vodka lemonade" is the equivalent of ordering a vodka soda. However, if you asked for a "vodka lemonade" in Canada, you'd literally get vodka and, well...lemonade.
