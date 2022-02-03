This Adventure Park Near Montreal Lets You Soar Through The Snowy Treetops
Be one with the trees!
Looking for an adventure that will get your adrenaline rushing? Abraska is offering a treetop adventure course only 30 minutes from Montreal at their Mont Saint-Grégoire park. The aerial activity is a sure way to get in loads of laughs and thrills and will have you zip-lining away from your winter blues.
Abraska describes the activity as the "ultimate forest adventure," and considering you'll be navigating through zip lines, suspension bridges, lianas, swings, and climbing nets, an ultimate adventure it's bound to be.
The circuit lasts approximately 2.5 hours and allows you to immerse yourself in nature and the fresh winter air. After leaping/flying/zipping from tree to tree, you can enjoy a hot beverage by the cozy outdoor fire, which is included in the purchase of your ticket.
Arbraska requires you to book your reservation ahead of time through their website or by phone (450-358-8999). A trip through the aerial circuit costs $44 for people 14 years of age and up. Children between the ages of 8 to 13 can enjoy the route for $37, while kids ages 5 to 7 years old cost $34. Kids must also be under adult supervision at all times – so parents, get ready for some fun, too!
As you fly through the magical forests of Mont Saint-Grégoire, be sure to dress warm! Abraska recommends wearing a toque without a pom-pom, and they say participants should wear gloves (rather than mittens). As for any equipment needed to enjoy the treetop adventure, Abraska has got you covered and provides it all for you.
Time slots are available every hour from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. every day. Similar adventures are also available at Abraska's five other locations: Rawdon, Rigaud, Duchesnay, Laflèche, and Chauveau.
Abraska Winter Aerial Course
Price: $44 for adults ages 14 and up / $37 for children ages 8 to 13 / $34 for children ages 5 to 7.
Address: 45C, ch. du Sous-Bois, Mont St-Grégoire, QC.
When: Reservations can be made each hour starting at 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every day.
Why You Need To Go: Feel the winter air as you zip line through the aerial circuit at park Mont Saint-Grégoire. The treetop adventure will have you cruising through suspension bridges, climbing nets, and an array of thrilling challenges that will give you that adrenaline rush you've been looking for.
