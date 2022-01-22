Trending Topics

The Montreal Olympic Park Has A New Snowboarding Course & It’s Completely Free

Joseph Roby | CNW Group/Parc Olympique

Snowboarding in the city just got a lot easier. Vans and the Dillon Ojo Foundation, which was founded in 2018 in honour of Montreal pro snowboarder and artist Dillon Ojo, have combined forces to create a state-of-the-art snowpark at the Parc Olympique. Montrealers can now live out their snowboard dreams right in the heart of the city, and the best part, it's free!

Located near the Viau metro station, the Dillon Ojo Snowpark offers a total of eight obstacles, including a medium-sized jump and an array of sliding rails ranging in difficulty level for snowboarders of all ages to enjoy. The park will be open every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until the end of March or as long as the weather permits.

Joseph Roby | CNW Group/Parc Olympique

The snowpark, which faces the famous Olympic Tower, took over two weeks to build and required over 5,000 cubic metres of snow.

The idea came about through the Dillon Ojo Foundation, which was created by Elaine Charles, the mother of the late Dillon Ojo. The 22-year-old died in an accident in 2018. Charles created the foundation in his memory, with a mission to "increase accessibility to sports."

Considering Ojo's two favourite activities were snowboarding and skateboarding, the partnership with Vans to create the spectacular snowpark was an easy choice to make.

"We want everyone to be able to discover and take part in this fine sport which our son loved so much. We know he would have wanted to pass on his passion to the greatest possible number of people, so we took on this mission in his honour," said Charles.

Snowboard at Dillon Ojo Snowpark

Joseph Roby | CNW Group/Parc Olympique

Price: Free

When: Every day from 9 a.m to 5 p.m.

Address: Located near Viau metro station at the Olympic Park's Morgan Trail.

Why You Need To Go: Enjoy the snowy slopes facing the Olympic Stadium where you can put your best snowboard skills on display.

