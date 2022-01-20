Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
what to do in montreal this weekend

This Montreal Park Has Free Weekend Ski & Snowshoe Rentals This Winter

Explore 9 kilometres of trails!

Associate Editor
This Montreal Park Has Free Weekend Ski & Snowshoe Rentals This Winter
Chantal Levesque | Courtesy of TOHU

Grab your winter jacket and snow pants and enjoy a ski or snowshoe session at Montreal's Parc Frédéric-Back, all for free! With temperatures plummeting and snow piles rising, now is the time to get out and experience some of the city's best winter activities.

Cultural institution TOHU is offering free equipment rentals at the park from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday until March 6 (weather depending). Visitors can pick up skis, snowshoes and even winter kites on a first-come-first-served basis and explore 9 kilometres of trails.

This Montreal Park Is Offering Free Weekend Winter Activities Up Until March Chantal Levesque | Courtesy of TOHU

Lounge chairs and those mysterious spheres dotting the park's vast snowy fields offer opportunities for rest and some great photo-ops.

The ski and snowshoe rental counter is located on rue Paul-Boutet. Renters can take out equipment for a maximum of two hours. TOHU requests that visitors wait outside the rental station until an employee comes out to help.

Guests are also invited to bring their own winter equipment, as wait times can vary and availability is limited.

Although rentals are free, fees may apply for any damages to the equipment or if the return time exceeds the two-hour limit, TOHU warns.

Chantal Levesque | Courtesy of TOHU

In addition to the weekends, the organization is making the free equipment available for the entirety of the student winter break, from February 28 until March 4.

For even more fun, TOHU is offering a space for visitors to build snow sculptures at the entrance to Parc Fréderic-Back at 2e avenue and rue Deville.

Get all the details on the rentals below.

Free winter activities at Parc Frédéric-Back

Price: Free

Address: Parc Frédéric-Back, Montreal, QC (equipment rental counter on rue Paul-Boutet)

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday until March 6, 2022, & all week from February 28 to March 4

Website

From Your Site Articles

9 Things To Do Around Montreal This Weekend That'll Force You To Leave Your Apartment

Get your butt off the couch and live a little!

@vituni | Instagram, @oasisimmersion | Instagram

Montreal, you've almost made it through another doozy of a week. But don't fret because another week means another weekend. The weekend is an opportunity to do fun things that can cheer you up and make you feel better about the world, but in order to find them, you actually need to leave your apartment.

So get your butt off the couch. Might we recommend showering? And then try one of these activities! Whatever you're up to this weekend, here's hoping it brings some light back into your life.

Keep Reading Show less

9 Things To Do Around Montreal This Weekend To Cheer Up & Feel Better About The World

We could all use a pick-me-up right about now!

@pinchofmodesty | Instagram, @genevievepmroy | Instagram

Between curfew, shuttered restaurant dining rooms, the first week back after the holidays and the overall January blahs, it's been a tough week and Montrealers could really use a weekend filled with fun things to do right about now.

Luckily, the weekend is here, and there are still some activities you can partake in if you're in need of a pick-me-up.

Keep Reading Show less

This Montreal Restaurant Will Give You Free Coffee If You Get Off Your Ass & Go For A Walk

You can also get free Cacio e Pepe! 🍝

@barbaravin_ | Instagram

We're all in need of a little extra fresh air right now and one Montreal restaurant has found a way to motivate us into getting it.

"For your mental health," BarBara is offering free coffee to anyone who can prove that they've walked at least five kilometres that day, and there are free candles and Cacio e Pepe waiting for people who have moved their legs even more than that.

Keep Reading Show less

A Candlelight Acoustic Taylor Swift Tribute Is Coming To Montreal This Winter

It's going to be moody.

Candlelight Concerts by Fever | Facebook

Montrealers know the feeling of pandemic dread "All Too Well" and it can be hard to "Shake It Off." Though that "Blank Space" in your soul might make you just want to throw on a "Cardigan" and retreat into the embrace of your well-worn couch, at least one planned Montreal concert might inspire you to head out this winter.

An acoustic tribute to Taylor Swift is coming to the Plateau's Saint-Jean-Baptiste Church. The event promises to present a reimagined selection from the American songstress's discography, transforming upbeat tracks into a moody spectacle.

Keep Reading Show less