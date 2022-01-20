This Montreal Park Has Free Weekend Ski & Snowshoe Rentals This Winter
Explore 9 kilometres of trails!
Grab your winter jacket and snow pants and enjoy a ski or snowshoe session at Montreal's Parc Frédéric-Back, all for free! With temperatures plummeting and snow piles rising, now is the time to get out and experience some of the city's best winter activities.
Cultural institution TOHU is offering free equipment rentals at the park from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday until March 6 (weather depending). Visitors can pick up skis, snowshoes and even winter kites on a first-come-first-served basis and explore 9 kilometres of trails.
This Montreal Park Is Offering Free Weekend Winter Activities Up Until March Chantal Levesque | Courtesy of TOHU
Lounge chairs and those mysterious spheres dotting the park's vast snowy fields offer opportunities for rest and some great photo-ops.
The ski and snowshoe rental counter is located on rue Paul-Boutet. Renters can take out equipment for a maximum of two hours. TOHU requests that visitors wait outside the rental station until an employee comes out to help.
Guests are also invited to bring their own winter equipment, as wait times can vary and availability is limited.
Although rentals are free, fees may apply for any damages to the equipment or if the return time exceeds the two-hour limit, TOHU warns.
Chantal Levesque | Courtesy of TOHU
In addition to the weekends, the organization is making the free equipment available for the entirety of the student winter break, from February 28 until March 4.
For even more fun, TOHU is offering a space for visitors to build snow sculptures at the entrance to Parc Fréderic-Back at 2e avenue and rue Deville.
Get all the details on the rentals below.
Free winter activities at Parc Frédéric-Back
Price: Free
Address: Parc Frédéric-Back, Montreal, QC (equipment rental counter on rue Paul-Boutet)
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday until March 6, 2022, & all week from February 28 to March 4