11 Things To Do In Montreal This Weekend To Bid February A Fabulous Farewell
Say 'au revoir' to February with these fab activities!
This isn't just any weekend in Montreal... it's the last weekend of February (already?!). That means our winter weekends are officially numbered. And while it may be cold, there's no denying this season is one of the coolest in the city.
Check out some of the things you can do to enjoy this wintery weekend in Montreal.
Grab Brunch At Time Out Market
Courtesy of Time Out Market Montréal
When: Every Saturday and Sunday until 3 p.m.
Address: 705, rue Sainte-Catherine O, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Brunch is getting a Montreal makeover with the best of the city under one roof. Time Out Market is officially bringing brunch to the Eaton Centre and there's so much for you to try — including some yummy cocktails which begin service at noon.
Check Out This Unbelievable New Immersive Experience
Price: Starting at $22
When: Until April 10
Address: 950, rue Ottawa, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: This exhibit explores the lines between what's real and what's not. Set to lights, sounds and an all-encompassing sensorial experience, this immersive experience, called Intangible Forms is located at the historic New City Gas and is a definite must-see.
Enjoy The Best Of Montreal Art And Culture At Nuit Blanche
Price: Free!
When: February 26
Address: Throughout the city
Why You Need To Go: Part of the Montréal en Lumière festival, Nuit Blanche celebrates the art and culture that makes up the very essence that is the city — so may as well bask in all its glory this weekend!
Nosh On Some Of The Best Tapas In Montreal
Address: Throughout Montreal
Why You Need To Go: The only thing better than getting a delicious item off the menu is getting to try multiple. And the only thing better than that is getting to share them with your crew. These Montreal tapas restaurants know exactly what they're doing — so take advantage of one, or two, to all of 'em this weekend and get your nosh on.
Go Skating At Montreal's MASSIVE New Rink
Courtesy of Communications Mingotwo
Price: Free!
When: Until March 6
Address: At the corner of rue Sainte-Catherine Ouest and rue Clark
Why You Need To Go: Measuring 1,500 square meters, this new rink is bigger than Rockefeller's in New York City. Because when it comes to winter, nobody does it quite like us — and what better way to enjoy the winter than with some ice skating?
Celebrate Black History Month With This Online Panel On Self-Care
Price: Free!
When: Sunday, February 27, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Address: Online
Why You Need To Go: Hosted by Black Girls Gather (A Book Club), this all-important panel on self-care and the way that women express and feel beauty is bringing important topics to a safe space for discussion.
Ease Your Mind With A Winter Walk
Address: Throughout Montreal
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking to become one with nature this weekend, then head on a walk around your fav neighbourhood, through one of Montreal's many parks, or venture out of the city to the Eastern Townships or Laurentians for a day with the winter wild.
Enjoy Some Sparkle At Montréal en Lumière
Price: Free!
When: Until March 5
Address: Quartier des Spectacles, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Helping bring a little light into the darkness that is winter, this annual festival brings you some much-needed excitement to Montreal's most festive neighbourhood. Filled with cool installations and outdoor exhibits, you won't believe your love of the city even during its coldest season.
Try Montreal's First Ever Avocado Bar
Address: AVO, 1471, rue Sainte-Catherine E., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Fans of avo are in for a real treat. Montreal is officially home to its first-ever pop-up avocado restaurant, with all of your favourites, like avocado toast, plus some original creations.
Dance The Night Away At This Disco-Themed Skating Event
Price: Free!
When: Friday, February 25th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Address: Parc La Fontaine, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Located in one of the city's funkiest neighbourhoods comes this disco-themed skate night with jams, projections and good vibes rolling. And no need to worry if you don't have any skates... You can rent a pair right on site.
Let Your Imagination Run Free At The Last Weekend Of 'Imagine Monet'
Price: Starting at $27 for adults
When: Until February 27
Address: Arsenal Contemporary Art, 2020, rue William, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: It's hard to believe that this incredible exhibit has almost come to an end. But you've still got time to soak in all of the art of the great Claude Monet for one final weekend.
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.
