things to do in montreal this weekend

11 Things To Do In Montreal This Weekend To Bid February A Fabulous Farewell

Say 'au revoir' to February with these fab activities!

Contributing Writer
Soaking up the winter sun in a Montreal park (left); clinking glasses at a Montreal restaurant (right)
@xchelseacameronx | Instagram, @lebureaubartapas | Instagram

This isn't just any weekend in Montreal... it's the last weekend of February (already?!). That means our winter weekends are officially numbered. And while it may be cold, there's no denying this season is one of the coolest in the city.

Check out some of the things you can do to enjoy this wintery weekend in Montreal.

Grab Brunch At Time Out Market

Courtesy of Time Out Market Montréal

When: Every Saturday and Sunday until 3 p.m.

Address: 705, rue Sainte-Catherine O, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: Brunch is getting a Montreal makeover with the best of the city under one roof. Time Out Market is officially bringing brunch to the Eaton Centre and there's so much for you to try — including some yummy cocktails which begin service at noon.

Find out more

Check Out This Unbelievable New Immersive Experience

Price: Starting at $22

When: Until April 10

Address: 950, rue Ottawa, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: This exhibit explores the lines between what's real and what's not. Set to lights, sounds and an all-encompassing sensorial experience, this immersive experience, called Intangible Forms is located at the historic New City Gas and is a definite must-see.

Find out more

Enjoy The Best Of Montreal Art And Culture At Nuit Blanche

Price: Free!

When: February 26

Address: Throughout the city

Why You Need To Go: Part of the Montréal en Lumière festival, Nuit Blanche celebrates the art and culture that makes up the very essence that is the city — so may as well bask in all its glory this weekend!

Website

Nosh On Some Of The Best Tapas In Montreal

Address: Throughout Montreal

Why You Need To Go: The only thing better than getting a delicious item off the menu is getting to try multiple. And the only thing better than that is getting to share them with your crew. These Montreal tapas restaurants know exactly what they're doing — so take advantage of one, or two, to all of 'em this weekend and get your nosh on.

Find out more

Go Skating At Montreal's MASSIVE New Rink

Courtesy of Communications Mingotwo

Price: Free!

When: Until March 6

Address: At the corner of rue Sainte-Catherine Ouest and rue Clark

Why You Need To Go: Measuring 1,500 square meters, this new rink is bigger than Rockefeller's in New York City. Because when it comes to winter, nobody does it quite like us — and what better way to enjoy the winter than with some ice skating?

Find out more

Celebrate Black History Month With This Online Panel On Self-Care

Eventbrite.com

Price: Free!

When: Sunday, February 27, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Address: Online

Why You Need To Go: Hosted by Black Girls Gather (A Book Club), this all-important panel on self-care and the way that women express and feel beauty is bringing important topics to a safe space for discussion.

Website

Ease Your Mind With A Winter Walk

Address: Throughout Montreal

Why You Need To Go: If you're looking to become one with nature this weekend, then head on a walk around your fav neighbourhood, through one of Montreal's many parks, or venture out of the city to the Eastern Townships or Laurentians for a day with the winter wild.

Find out more

Enjoy Some Sparkle At Montréal en Lumière

Price: Free!

When: Until March 5

Address: Quartier des Spectacles, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: Helping bring a little light into the darkness that is winter, this annual festival brings you some much-needed excitement to Montreal's most festive neighbourhood. Filled with cool installations and outdoor exhibits, you won't believe your love of the city even during its coldest season.

Find out more

Try Montreal's First Ever Avocado Bar

Address: AVO, 1471, rue Sainte-Catherine E., Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: Fans of avo are in for a real treat. Montreal is officially home to its first-ever pop-up avocado restaurant, with all of your favourites, like avocado toast, plus some original creations.

Find out more

Dance The Night Away At This Disco-Themed Skating Event

Price: Free!

When: Friday, February 25th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Address: Parc La Fontaine, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: Located in one of the city's funkiest neighbourhoods comes this disco-themed skate night with jams, projections and good vibes rolling. And no need to worry if you don't have any skates... You can rent a pair right on site.

Find out more

Let Your Imagination Run Free At The Last Weekend Of 'Imagine Monet'

Price: Starting at $27 for adults

When: Until February 27

Address: Arsenal Contemporary Art, 2020, rue William, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: It's hard to believe that this incredible exhibit has almost come to an end. But you've still got time to soak in all of the art of the great Claude Monet for one final weekend.

Find out more

In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

