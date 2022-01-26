Old Montreal Is Hosting A Free Winter Scavenger Hunt
Dress warm and explore the streets of Old Montreal.
Old Montreal is easily one of the most beautiful spots the city has to offer, and the charm factor is certainly turned up high during the winter. Now, you have an opportunity to explore it all. You can embark on a scavenger hunt organized by Guidatour and SDC Vieux-Montréal through the stunning streets of Old Montreal, and the best part of it all, it's totally free!
Those who wish to participate are encouraged to layer on their jackets, toques and scarves as they explore the historic district in a walking circuit that includes a "questionnaire, games, and fun challenges," says Guidatour.
The winter activity will be running every Saturday from 1 p.m to 4 p.m until March 5, as well as weekdays during the winter break, from February 28 until March 4.
Along the way, you'll have to decipher mystery photos and objects, solve crosswords and hidden word challenges, and answer questions inspired by Old Montreal's culture and history.
Completing the scavenger hunt will take around 60 minutes, the organizers estimate, and it can be done individually or in groups. The hunt offers both a regular version and a family version, both of which are available in French or English. Guidatour specified that adventurers will depart from Place Royale and eventually end up at Place Jacques-Cartier.
You can arrive at any given time, so long as it falls within an allotted window. A Guidatour host will greet you at both the start and end of the scavenger hunt.
Guidatour's president, Angèle Vermette hopes that "participants will take full advantage of this activity that brings people together to explore Old Montréal and its treasures … all it takes is some warm clothing and you are sure to be charmed and have fun!" she said.
Old Montreal Scavenger Hunt
Price: Free!
When: Every Saturday until March 5 & everyday during the winter break from February 28 to March 4.
Address: Place Royale, Old Montreal, QC.
Why You Need To Go: The scavenger hunt is the perfect opportunity to get moving, enjoy the fresh air and take in the beauty that Old Montreal has to offer.