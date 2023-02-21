Montreal Is About To Be Buried In Snow Again — Get Ready For Low Temps & Slow Traffic
Winter isn't over yet. ⛄
Montreal's brief respite from bitter cold and stormy weather is coming to an end — expect a reminder this week that we're still in the depths of winter.
Environment Canada issued a special statement on February 21 warning of heavy snowfall, gusting winds and dropping temperatures over the following three days. Nearly a foot of snow is expected between Wednesday and Saturday.
Powdery precipitation and windy conditions are likely to create blowing snow, causing slippery roads and sidewalks, and hindering vision for pedestrians and motorists. Your mid-week commute might take longer than usual as a result.
The southernmost parts of Quebec could see around 20 centimetres of snow, according to the federal weather agency. Meanwhile, MétéoMédia reports that Montreal may get a full 30 centimetres of the white stuff.
\u201cA weather system bringing snow will move over Quebec on Wednesday evening. Here is an overview of the amount of snow expected in southern Quebec.#QCstorm\u201d— ECCC Weather Quebec (@ECCC Weather Quebec) 1677003048
Meteorologists anticipate two powerful cold fronts are blowing up from the southwestern U.S. toward Canada that will likely meet over Quebec and parts of Ontario on Wednesday.
While a major ice storm is likely to hit Ontario, and significant rainfall will occur south of the border, Quebec's temps will remain cold enough to get constant snow for at least 24 hours.
Montrealers should plan to bundle up, given expected daily averages of -10 C coupled with strong 50 km/h winds. Environment Canada predicts a low of -21 C on Friday night and then more snow falling on Sunday and Monday.
Perhaps this frightful forecast was foreshadowed by Quebec's groundhog day surprise.