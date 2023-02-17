Canada Has Issued Travel Advisories For These High-Risk Holiday Hotspots In Europe
Whether you've already booked your dream vacation in Europe, or you're still considering where to go, it's worth brushing up on the tourist destinations under travel advisory by the Canadian government.
Some have a high risk of terrorist threats, while others are recovering from severe natural disasters. You may need to adjust your plans to stay safe, avoid certain regions, or increase your level of vigilance.
These are the European countries where Canada advises caution:
France
\u201cCanadians in #France: strikes and demonstrations are expected in the weeks ahead. \n\nIf you are there, monitor local media, follow the instructions of local authorities and be prepared to modify your plans. \n\nMore info: https://t.co/MLqmlwW4Cy\u201d— Travel.gc.ca (@Travel.gc.ca) 1676409313
Risk Level: Exercise a high degree of caution
Why: Strikes and demonstrations over pension reform have ramped up across France in recent weeks, which could disrupt services and transportation. The Canadian government advises tourists to monitor local media and prepare to modify plans. There's also an elevated threat of terrorism in Europe, including France, where "opportunistic and premeditated attacks have occurred." Canada warns that "further attacks are likely," so visitors should expect an increased police or military presence in public places and tourist locations, especially in Paris.
Sweden
\u201cWe have changed the risk level for #Sweden to \u201cExercise a high degree of caution.\u201d Consult our #TravelAdvice for more information: https://t.co/4RaP3L1MnJ\u201d— Travel.gc.ca (@Travel.gc.ca) 1676504409
Risk Level: Exercise a high degree of caution
Why: Tourists are advised to be extra careful in Sweden's three largest cities — Stockholm, Gothenburg and Malmö — due to rising gang-related gun violence and homicides. The country is also under watch for a high threat of terrorism. "The Swedish Security Service notes an increased number of attack threats in the intelligence it processes," according to the Canadian government. Travelers should stay aware of their surroundings, especially at sporting events, religious celebrations and other public events that could be targeted in an attack.
Türkiye
\u201cWe have updated the regional risk level for earthquake affected areas in #T\u00fcrkiye to \u201cAvoid non-essential travel\u201d to 10 provinces due to the damages caused by the earthquakes. \n\nConsult our advice regularly:\u201d— Travel.gc.ca (@Travel.gc.ca) 1675982041
Risk Level: Exercise a high degree of caution
Why: Following the tragic earthquake in Tükiye, tourists should avoid travel to impacted provinces like Kahramanmaraş, Gaziantep and Malatya. Visits to the southeastern parts of the country, including Batman, Bitlis and Bingöl, are also ill-advised due to an "unpredictable security situation," which includes an elevated threat of terrorist attacks. "There is a risk, particularly to foreigners, of kidnapping in the area," warns the Candian government. All travel within 10 km of the border with Syria is similarly prohibited due to a "deteriorating security situation."
Germany
\u201cWe have changed the risk level for #Germany to \u201cExercise a high degree of caution\u201d due to the threat of terrorism. More info here: https://t.co/Gp3NJHily8\u201d— Travel.gc.ca (@Travel.gc.ca) 1668206684
Risk Level: Exercise a high degree of caution
Why: Like much of Europe, Germany is under an elevated terrorism watch and the government warns of crimes committed by far-right extremists against "individuals belonging to ethnic, religious or political minorities." Cybercrime is also a concern, so tourists are advised to avoid using unsecured public Wi-Fi networks and remain cautious when posting information on social media.
Russia
\u201cWe have updated our advice for #Russia due to reports of explosions and fires in areas close to the border with #Ukraine and at military installations further into the country\u2019s interior.\n\u00a0\nAvoid any area where there are military installations or activity.\u201d— Travel.gc.ca (@Travel.gc.ca) 1675806380
Risk Level: Avoid all travel
Why: Given the invasion of Ukraine, Russia is now marked off-limits for Canadian travellers. Restrictions on financial transactions and increasingly limited flight options are among the top reasons, but the government warns anyone who does go may have to stay in Russia longer than expected, be affected by shortages of essential products/services and remain unable to withdraw funds. Meanwhile, Canadians holding Russian citizenship "may be subject to call-up for mandatory military service."