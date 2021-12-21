Trending Topics

Subscribe to our Daily Digest and receive latest stories every day in your inbox.

Get the Narcity app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
News
covid-19 montreal

All Quebec Jean Coutu Locations Have Been Pretty Much Cleaned Out Of COVID-19 Rapid Tests

On Tuesday morning, there were no available appointments at the 27 Jean Coutu locations in Montreal.

All Quebec Jean Coutu Locations Have Been Pretty Much Cleaned Out Of COVID-19 Rapid Tests
Dennizn | Dreamstime

More than 200,000 rapid COVID-19 tests were said to be available in pharmacies across the province on Monday, December 20, according to the Association québécoise des distributeurs en pharmacie (AQDP).

As of Tuesday morning, the Jean Coutu website said tests were "very limited," and all 27 Montreal Jean Coutu locations had no available appointments to book in order to get the free boxes of tests. Many other locations in Quebec are facing the same reality.

"Please consult the website over the course of the next few days," the company wrote in a notice on their website.

Jean Coutu politely asked that during this time, people avoid calling the pharmacies.

Jean Coutu

It's clear that people have been eager to get their free rapid at-home COVID-19 tests. On Monday morning when the tests were first being prepared to be handed out, Jean Coutu's website posted a more than 11-hour wait for customers to access the page where they could reserve a test.

After 10 a.m., the wait shrunk down to seven hours, and half an hour later, it went down to three.

Now, on Tuesday morning, it seems the pharmacy chain has completely run out of tests until new supplies become available.

Jean Coutu

On Jean Coutu's website, it explains that the Quebec government provides every individual over the age of 14 with "one box of 5 COVID-19 rapid tests per 30-day interval at no charge."

In order to obtain a box from Jean Coutu, once more supplies are received, you have to book an appointment online on their website before heading in to the pharmacy.

The information listed in this article was accurate at the time of writing, but is subject to change.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Subscribe to our Daily Digest and receive latest stories every day in your inbox.

Quebec's Daily COVID-19 Cases Climbed Past 5,000 As Record-Shattering Omicron Surge Grows

Be safe out there, folks.

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

It should perhaps come as no surprise considering the madness that we've been dealing with this past week, but Quebec has once again shattered its daily COVID-19 case count record.

On Tuesday, the province reported 5,034 cases, breaking the previous record – set the day before – of 4,571 by 463 cases. 18 more hospitalizations were recorded, with six more people in intensive care. There were eight deaths.

Keep Reading Show less

Over 315,000 Quebecers Made Vaccination Appointments On Monday – A New Record

According to Health Minister Christian Dubé.

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

On December 20, a record number of Quebecers made vaccination appointments, according to Health Minister Christian Dubé. From first-doses to booster shots, over 315,000 people booked in for a shot.

"It's a record!" proclaimed the health minister on Twitter. "We made a commitment to resume our cruising speed quickly with our reinforcements."

Keep Reading Show less

Quebec Universities And Cegeps Can Stay Open 'If Students Have Exams Or Internships'

According to Health Minister Dubé.

Aija Lehtonen | Dreamstime

Quebec announced a slew of new COVID-19 rules on Monday, including the suspension of elementary and high school classes as of Tuesday, December 21. Quebec universities and cegeps, meanwhile, can continue with final exams and internships, Health Minister Christian Dubé confirmed.

"The explosion of cases is incredible," the minister remarked at the opening of a press conference about the new regulations.

Keep Reading Show less

Quebec Is Suspending Elementary & High School Classes

As of Tuesday.

Viorel Margineanu | Dreamstime

In case you missed it, Health Minister Christian Dubé announced a wave of new COVID-19 rules during a press conference on December 20.

Starting Tuesday, "classes will be suspended" for Quebec elementary and high schools, adult training centres and professional training centres, Dubé confirmed.

Keep Reading Show less