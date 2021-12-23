Trending Topics

News
covid-19 montreal

Montreal Health Officials Are Scrambling To Deal With Omicron's Unprecedented Surge

Montrealers who were in close contact with someone who tested positive are now asked to isolate for 10 days also.

Meunierd | Dreamstime

With the pandemic situation reaching a du jamais vu stage, Montreal health officials are making changes on the fly to testing protocols, contact tracing processes, hospital infrastructure and medical priorities.

At a press conference Thursday afternoon, Regional Director of Public Health Dr. Mylène Drouin informed the population that one in five Montrealers who get tested are receiving positive COVID-19 results, showing a positivity rate of 18-20%.

Dr. Drouin said "Omicron is now representing 90 percent of new cases" and believes the current case count is "underestimated."

Sonia Bélanger, CEO of the CIUSSS du Centre-Sud-de-l'Île-de-Montréal, said there are now 550 hospital beds reserved for COVID-19 patients in Montreal, and that number could rise to 1,000 in the coming days.

Montreal's health network will be scaling back on "non-essential" and "non-urgent" surgeries as of now in order to have more resources where they need them.

Health officials are asking Montrealers to "collaborate" with them. "If you have symptoms ... we ask you to wear a mask, isolate and get tested, either with a rapid test or in a test centre," the Regional Director of Public Health requested.

If you test positive, you must isolate for 10 days — and so should "anyone you were inside with for more than 15 minutes without a mask" recently, as per health officials' new request.

People who test positive for the virus are now being told to contact their direct contacts themselves, within 48 hours of noting symptoms and ask them to isolate for 10 days. If the contacts are asymptomatic, they're being asked to immediately isolate and not to go get tested, due to the lack of capacity in Montreal testing centres right now.

Montreal health officials are also asking that people do not go to testing centres if they solely want to confirm their status before a party or gathering or if they received a positive result rapid tests and they have symptoms. Dr. Drouin promised that a rapid test is "as valid" as a PCR test.

"With the critical situation in Montreal,” Dr. Drouin requested that we reduce our gatherings immediately, and not wait until after the holidays when the tightened measures in all of Quebec will be imposed.

"Our wish is to cut transmission before Christmas to avoid the virus spreading to our more vulnerable populations, their parents and grandparents," she stressed.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

