Amazon Canada Is Making Prime Delivery Free For Millions Of Items
Who doesn't love lower delivery costs?
While Uber is set to increase its delivery fees due to the increase in gas prices throughout the country, Amazon Canada is lowering theirs! In a March 10 press release, Amazon Canada revealed that it would be removing its $25 minimum purchase requirement for Prime members.
Considering high shipping costs definitely puts a damper on online shopping, that won't be the case for Amazon anymore.
Amazon Canada country manager, Mike Strauch said that Amazon is determined to make "members' lives better every day," and dropping the Prime $25 minimum purchase requirement is one way of doing just that.
"Now with the removal of the minimum purchase requirement on items eligible for Prime Free One-Day Delivery, we've made it even easier for Prime members to get even more items shipped even faster for free. We will keep adding more selection and expanding our delivery areas to ensure more Prime members get their products faster than ever," Mike Strauch said.
According to the press release, millions of Prime members across Canada have already taken advantage of this new benefit.
The removal of the minimum purchase for one-day delivery is "now included on items from last-minute birthday presents and everyday household items to products sold by small businesses from across Canada," Amazon said.
With Amazon's expansion throughout Canada, particularly in Quebec, with centers in Laval, Lachine, and Coteau-du-Lac, it's no surprise that they've been able to amp up their delivery time, and dropping the minimum purchase requirement is truly the cherry on top.
In order to find which items are now eligible for Prime Free-One-Day Deliver, look out for the "Prime Free One-Day" icon or the "Get it by Tomorrow" check box. Amazon promises that eligible items will be delivered the next day, completely free with no minimum purchase amount required.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.