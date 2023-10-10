Amazon Canada Prime Big Deal Days Are Back — Here Are The Best 20 Bargains
From Vitamix blenders to Fire TV Sticks. 📦
As autumn leaves fall, Amazon Canada is making sure prices do too with its Prime Big Deal Days. Prime members can find an exansive lineup of deals and product launches from October 10 to 11.
Whether you're sprucing up your home, looking for new tech, or stocking up on gifts ahead of the holidays, you can pick up the new Fitbit Charge 6 or get the Instant Pot Duo with a cool 30% price reduction. With winter around the corner and the holiday season approaching, now might be the perfect time to grab some autumn deals and check a few items off your shopping list.
Here are some of this year's top offers:
Tech-savvy steals
The tech aisle is full of fresh arrivals:
- Fire TV Stick 4K Max and Fire TV Soundbar make their debut.
- Fire Tablet HD 10 Kids and the new Fire Tablet HD 10 are open for pre-orders, launching on October 18.
- Ring's new Pro Stick Up Camera is also joining the pre-order list.
- Coming soon are Amazon eero Max 7 and Amazon Echo Hub 8” to enhance your connected home experience.
Household deals
Kitchen and cleaning just got a tad bit easier and a lot more affordable:
- iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum at $599.99, giving you 45% savings.
- Philips Automatic Espresso Machine is priced at $699.99 with a 30% discount.
- Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner is now at $99.99 with 23% off.
- Vitamix Blender for $249.95, a deal with 34% savings.
- The list continues with discounts on brands like Ninja, KitchenAid, Shark, and Zinus.
Pampered pets
Pet care takes the forefront with discounts on:
- Greenies Teenie Dog Treats and IAMS Dry Cat Food, both with markdowns of up to 30%.
Electronics extravaganza
From home theatres to gaming and from laptops to cameras:
- Samsung Galaxy Boo2 360 13.3’ at $999.99 with a saving of 37.5%.
- GoPro HERO10 Black Accessory Bundle for $349.00, saving you 32%.
- Optoma HD28HDR 1080p Home Theatre at $697.99 with a staggering 47% discount.
- Blue Yeti USB Microphone, Canon Megatank, TP-Link Tapo Smart Cam, and many more gadgets have notable markdowns.
Fashion and lifestyle finds
- Adidas Stan Smith sneakers, Ray-Ban sunglasses, and the Bulova Women’s Quadra Watch offer up to 30% off.
- Timex watches and Swissgear luggage provide a sweet deal with up to 40% off.
- For the fashion-forward, The Drop Blazer and Sandals come with up to 25% off.
Playtime pursuits
Popular toy brands like Hasbro, LEGO, and Mattel have their flagships ready
- LEGO Icons Bonsai Tree now at $54.59 with up to 22% off.
- The colourful Play-Doh Handout 42-Pack for only $13.28, offering 25% off.
- Hot Wheels Mario Kart Raceway zooms in at $127.49, giving you 25% off.
As Prime Big Deal Days gets underway, remember that the early bird gets the worm. Or in this case, the best deals on Amazon. Happy shopping!