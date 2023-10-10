Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User AvatarBuild your avatar
The name you want to be displayed publicly in comments. Your username will be unique profile link.
Menu +
comments
Summary

Amazon Canada Prime Big Deal Days Are Back — Here Are The Best 20 Bargains

From Vitamix blenders to Fire TV Sticks. 📦

Prime boxes on a conveyor belt moving toward an Amazon employee.

Prime boxes on a conveyor belt moving toward an Amazon employee.

Frédéric Legrand | Dreamstime

As autumn leaves fall, Amazon Canada is making sure prices do too with its Prime Big Deal Days. Prime members can find an exansive lineup of deals and product launches from October 10 to 11.

Whether you're sprucing up your home, looking for new tech, or stocking up on gifts ahead of the holidays, you can pick up the new Fitbit Charge 6 or get the Instant Pot Duo with a cool 30% price reduction. With winter around the corner and the holiday season approaching, now might be the perfect time to grab some autumn deals and check a few items off your shopping list.

Here are some of this year's top offers:

Tech-savvy steals

The tech aisle is full of fresh arrivals:

Household deals

Kitchen and cleaning just got a tad bit easier and a lot more affordable:

Pampered pets

Pet care takes the forefront with discounts on:

Electronics extravaganza

From home theatres to gaming and from laptops to cameras:

Fashion and lifestyle finds

Playtime pursuits

Popular toy brands like Hasbro, LEGO, and Mattel have their flagships ready

As Prime Big Deal Days gets underway, remember that the early bird gets the worm. Or in this case, the best deals on Amazon. Happy shopping!

From Your Site Articles
Please or to comment. It's free.
Loading...