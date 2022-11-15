Amazon Canada Is Offering A Sneak Peek At Its Black Friday Deals
The online retailer is also introducing a holiday gift registry. 🎁
Amazon Canada is launching a two-day Black Friday special with deals on electronics, fashion, beauty and home items. From November 24 to 25, shoppers will find deep discounts on Amazon brands and other products from Hasbro, Under Armour, YETI, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Keurig and Philips. Some small businesses on the platform will also join the sale.
The retail site has released a sneak peek of some of the best markdowns (while supplies last):
- Save up to 45% on select Alexa-enabled devices including Echo Dot (5th Gen) with clock, Echo Dot (5th Gen) Kids and Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen)
- Save up to 50% on Amazon Fire TV devices including the Fire Stick 4K Max and the Fire TV 65” Omni QLED Series
- Save up to 40% off on select Fitbit smartwatches and trackers
- Save up to 30% off on YETI tumblers and colsters
- Save up to 50% off on select products from Anastasia Beverly Hills
- Save up to 40% on Vitamix blenders
- Save up to 30% off on luxury haircare from Moroccanoil, Kenra and Joico
- Save up to 30% off on Rocketbook notebooks
- Save up to 40% off on Keurig K-Mini coffee maker
- Save up to 23% off on select LEGO sets
- Save on smart home products from Kasa Smart and Tapo
- Save up to 35% on Bose headphones and speakers
- Save up to 15% on skin care from CeraVe
- Save on office supplies from brands including Amazon Basics, Sharpie, Elmer’s, BIC and Paper Mate
- Save up to 52% on 23andMe DNA Test Kits
- Save up to 30% off on select Philips air fryers and pasta makers
- Save up to 30% on select Samsung earbuds and smartwatches
- Save up to 30% on select Apple products
- Save up to 20% on select Graco baby products
- Save up to 30% on select Ray-Ban and Oakley sunglasses
- Save up to 30% on select shoes from Adidas, New Balance, Columbia, Merrell, Keds and Sperry
- Save up to 30% on select apparel from Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein and Under Armour
- Save up to 40% on select laptops from Acer and Asus
- Save up to 16% on the Hero 8 bundle from GoPro
Prime members will get a half-hour head start on access to select Lightning Deals on Amazon throughout the holidays.
Amazon is also releasing a gift guide with suggestions ranging from "Under $10" to "Under $200."
There's a new Holiday Gift List feature, too, that lets you share what you actually want with family and friends. The gift registry compiles your wish list in one place. Gift givers can search your name to find it, pick an item and then send it to you in a few clicks.
That could mean fewer socks under the Christmas tree this year unless that's how you decide to fill your gift list.