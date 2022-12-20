An 850-Metre Illuminated Ice Skating Path Is Opening Just Outside Montreal This Winter
The site will have bar service on Saturdays. 👀
A site directly south of downtown Montreal on the banks of the Saint Lawrence River Seaway is transforming into a winter playground, promising nine kilometres of hiking trails, weekend DJ sets and bar service, and an 850-metre-long illuminated ice skating path.
The Rendez-Vous Polaires at the Récréoparc in Sainte-Catherine on the South Shore kick off January 7. While some of the activities, including a small sledding hill, are designed for children, adults can take part in fat biking, skating, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing.
It's perhaps more adult-centric on Saturday evenings, when a DJ set, food trucks and bar service will bring more of an electric edge to the riverside site.
An on-site café and fireside break area will be open Fridays and Saturdays, too.
Entry to the Récréoparc will be free, even on Saturday evenings, with the exception of Saturday, March 4. Weekend equipment rentals are free for residents of Sainte-Catherine, otherwise, skates are $7.83, snowshoes are $13.05 and fat bikes are $25.
The winter playground will run through March 5. Get a summary of the details below.
Récréoparc Winter Playground in Sainte-Catherine
Price:
- Entry is free (except for Saturday, March 4)
- Parking is $12 for non-residents
- Rentals for non-residents:
- Skates: $7.83
- Snowshoes: $13.05
- Fat bikes: $25
Address: Récréoparc, 5340, boulevard Marie-Victorin, Sainte-Catherine, QC
When: January 7 to March 5, 2023; Bar service and DJ sets on Saturday evenings