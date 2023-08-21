11 Artsy, Queer Montreal Events To Bring Extra Joy To Your Next Date Night
It's still pride month here! Get used to it!
Pride may be over, but pride month is still in full swing. And that means, you're still legally required by the government* to have fun, love each other and support independent artists. Beyond Place des Arts and old Montreal, some of these Montreal events take place in far-flung places like Verdun (gasp, shock).
*Please note that this is not true, and is actually a joke. You can laugh now.
These upcoming Montreal events welcome all, with a special nod to queer folks and an emphasis on the crafty, artsy and fun for everyone. Whether you're in the mood to dance the night away or pick lazily through a pile of beautiful vintage garments, here are some ways for you and your queerplatonic partner to enjoy the dying light of summer before winter takes over. And take over it will.
ElleLui Happy Hour
Cost: $10 entry
When: Every Wednesday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Address: Ping Pong Club, 5788, boul. Saint Laurent
Why You Should Go: For a new specialty cocktail each week and a good game of ping pong, this weekly event series offers a low-key, approachable place to meet your new Her match — or enjoy a fun evening with your long-term, long-distance, low-commitment casual girlfriend.
Lesbian Speed Dating
Cost: $15 entry
When: August 22, 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Address: L'idéal bar & contenus, 151, rue Ontario E
Why You Should Go: Calling all lesbian singles (and ready-to-mingles, looking at you polyamory), it's your time to shine! This two-round speed dating extravaganza is here to help you meet your next "very good friend," or even reconnect with people you matched with one time and then never texted back! Just kidding, it's going to be great. Plus, all proceeds go to a queer water polo club hoping to attend the 2023 Gay Games in Guadalajara this November.
What the Pop! Art Pop-up Exhibition
Cost: Free entry!
When: August 26, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Address: 4322, rue Wellington
Why You Should Go: Hosted at a church, this art and crafting pop-up is a great way to discover your next favourite local artists, some of whom are active members in Montreal's queer crafting and arts scenes. Visit this showcase to buy and admire art from emerging creatives across the province, hand-selected by a panel of wise curators.
Unikorn
Cost: $15 entry
When: August 26, 11 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Address: La Sala Rossa, 4848, boul. St-Laurent
Why You Should Go: This queer club night series is back with an August event featuring four DJ sets, live music AND drag performances to round out the summer. If you haven't made it to any of the previous Unikorn events, now's your chance to drink in the coolest vibes in the city for one last rager.
LAISSEZ-MOI DANSER Dance Party
Cost: $13
When: August 26, 9:30 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Address: Blockhaus, 3328, rue Ontario E.
Why You Should Go: This 18+ dance party brings funk, disco, rock and francophone music together in a blowout party lasting from early evening to late late late at night. To enjoy an eclectic mix of music from the 60's through the 90's in good company, don't miss this end-of-summer bash.
"Comme nu" Life Drawing
Cost: $25 entry
When: August 27, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Address: Oui Boutique Sensuelle, 4357, boul. Saint Laurent
Why You Should Go: For the last installment of a series of life drawing classes, which are bring-your-own-equipment, visit Oui Boutique Sensuelle on Saint-Laurent, a sexy store with plenty of titillating merchandise to peruse once you've learned how to draw the human body. Be respectful and come ready to learn!
-RED- A Kiki Ball
Cost: $15 general entry
When: August 27, 5 p.m.
Address: La Sala Rossa, 4848, boul. St Laurent
Why You Should Go: This collaboration with McGill's Rad Frosh invites community members to enjoy the House of KFC's first kiki ball, with a red theme. Every category calls for at least one red item, per the theme. If you've never been to a kiki ball before, be sure to read through the descriptions of each category before a) committing to participate and b) attending in the first place. No violence, only love and power.
Underthunk Cabaret
Cost: $17.31 entry
When: August 29, 7 p.m.
Address: The Diving Bell Social Club, 3956, boul. St Laurent
Why You Should Go: For part of Montreal's female- and femme-forward comedy festival, Ladyfest, visit the the Diving Bell Social Club for comedy, clowning and burlesque all in one gorgeous Tuesday night cabaret. Doors are at 6:30, so don't be late.
Ladyfest They Go Low, We Go Laugh
Cost: $17.31
When: September 1, 8:30 p.m.
Address: The Diving Bell Social Club, 3956, boul. St Laurent
Why You Should Go: Another Ladyfest entry, this comedy show features stand-up, sketches, improv and storytelling from performers of colour and other marginalized folks, all in one vibrant variety show. Bring your first-date or your longtime bestie and prepare for a lot of laughter!
Retro-Spection Market
Cost: Free entry
When: September 2 to September 3, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Address: 649 Rielle Verdun H4G 2S9
Why You Should Go: This cozy outdoor market features handmade goods, clothing and accessories, illustrations and photography as well as a massive selection of vintage items at $5, $10 and $20 price points. Great for those looking to support independent artists galore (who even take card!), this event will only be cancelled if there's rain, so keep an eye on the forecast and prepare to spend your paycheck on some timeless kitsch.
Ladyfest 2023's Chinatown Comedy Night
Cost: $19.04 entry
When: September 3, 8 p.m.
Address: The Diving Bell Social Club, 3956, boul. St Laurent
Why You Should Go: Another Ladyfest event to fill your cup, this evening of comedy will brighten the first days of fall. It's worth it just to be there before the oft-maligned yet beautiful venue shuts down, but more importantly, you'll get to appreciate non-binary and femme Asian comedians from all walks of life, this event is not one to miss!
