A European bakery in Montreal was hit with over $13K in health inspection fines this year
Court records point to recurring issues with cleanliness and pest control.
A pastry shop in Montreal's Pointe-Claire borough has been fined more than $13,000 for multiple hygiene-related infractions, according to Quebec's food safety regulator.
The Ministère de l'Agriculture, des Pêcheries et de l'Alimentation du Québec (MAPAQ) lists Pâtisserie Suisse Viennoise, located inside Plaza Pointe-Claire at 297 Boulevard Saint-Jean, as having been found guilty in five separate cases linked to health inspections carried out in 2024.
Four of the five judgments were issued this month by the Montreal municipal court.
What inspectors found
Court records published by MAPAQ point to recurring issues with cleanliness and pest control at the bakery known for its traditional European sweets. Inspectors cited problems such as unclean equipment, unsanitary facilities, and traces of contaminants like insects or rodents.
Here's how the fines break down:
- $3,500 – May 15 2024 infraction / judgment October 16 2025 — contamination and pest-control failure
- $1,500 – May 15 2024 infraction / judgment October 16 2025 — premises and equipment not clean
- $2,000 – July 5 2024 infraction / judgment October 16 2025 — unclean preparation and storage areas
- $4,300 – July 5 2024 infraction / judgment October 16 2025 — contaminants, including insects or rodents
- $1,750 – February 8 2024 infraction / judgment March 26 2025 — unclean materials and sanitary facilities
Total fines in 2025: $13,050
Is the bakery still open?
Yes. MAPAQ notes that when a food business remains open, it means corrective steps have been taken and follow-up inspections are performed to confirm compliance. Temporary closures are reserved for cases that pose an immediate risk to public health.
Pâtisserie Suisse Viennoise currently holds a 4.1-star average on Google Reviews, with many praising its pastries and fresh cakes. Some of the lower ratings, however, mention inconsistent quality, with complaints about burnt goods, flies, and even the occasional foreign object found in desserts.
While the bakery continues to operate, the recent fines place it among Montreal's most heavily penalized pastry shops of the year, adding to a growing list of local establishments flagged by MAPAQ for hygiene-related offences.