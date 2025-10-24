Montreal's Halloween forecast is out & you might want to add an umbrella to your costume
You can always go as Mary Poppins! ☂️
If you're getting your costume ready for Halloween night in Montreal, you might want to make room for an umbrella — or at least a good hood. Right now, the weather is shaping up to be a little more soggy than spooky.
According to MétéoMédia's latest forecast, the remainder of October will stay relatively mild and calm, with temperatures hovering around 9°C to 11°C most afternoons. Starting Friday, October 24, skies should stay partly cloudy with highs near 10°C and only a 20% chance of showers. The weekend follows a similar trend, with cool mornings around 2°C, afternoons near 9°C, and just the occasional sprinkle. Sunday could bring a few light showers in the afternoon, but nothing too disruptive.
By early next week, conditions remain steady: Monday and Tuesday (October 27–28) look mostly dry, featuring a mix of sun and clouds and highs near 10°C. Those hoping to carve pumpkins outdoors will have a good window, as the air will feel crisp but comfortable.
Things start to shift midweek. Wednesday, October 29, could mark the first real change, with increasing cloud cover and up to 70% chance of rain by evening. That damp pattern is expected to linger through Thursday, October 30, with periods of light rain, cooler air, and gusts nearing 35 km/h.
And then comes Halloween.
Thursday night into Friday (October 31), the showers are expected to taper off slightly, but skies should remain cloudy with scattered drizzle. Daytime highs will sit around 9°C, dropping to about 5°C in the evening — mild by Montreal standards but with a 40% to 60% chance of light rain through trick-or-treat hours.
The good news? It probably won't be cold enough for snow, and winds are expected to stay light. The bad news? Your vampire cape might end up a little damp.
As for what the rest of the season will bring, MétéoMédia recently warned Quebecers of an early "weather shock" in mid-November as fall warmth gives way to a sudden chill, so this may be one of Montreal's last mild weekends before winter creeps in for real.