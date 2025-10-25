You can road trip to the 'Grand Canyon of the East' from Montreal and it's a fall dreamland
It's the perfect fall road trip. 🍂🍁
Always wanted to see the Grand Canyon? While the famed Grand Canyon of Arizona is certainly a bucket list-worthy item, you don't necessarily need to go all the way out west for sweeping canyon views this fall.
Instead, you can visit the "Grand Canyon of the East," a beautiful natural wonder just a road trip away from Montreal.
Located just south of the border near Rochester, New York, Letchworth State Park is a 14,350-acre New York State Park that follows the course of the Genesee River.
The park is known as the "Grand Canyon of the East" for its wild 17-mile gorge and 600-foot cliffs, and is said to be one of the most scenically magnificent areas in the eastern U.S., with lush forests and towering waterfalls.
In the fall, the park becomes even more mesmerizing as the leaves change.
The star of the show is the canyon itself. In autumn, the canyon's walls are draped in fiery reds, glowing oranges and golden yellows, creating some of the most breathtaking fall views you'll find this close to home. According to the park, Letchworth is so big that peak colours occur at different times in different parts of the park, so don't think you've missed out on the fall colours.
The drive from Montreal to the park takes about five hours and 35 minutes, making it the perfect weekend getaway.
Once you arrive, you'll have endless options for exploring. There are more than 60 miles of hiking trails that wind through the park, leading to panoramic lookouts, wooded paths, and majestic waterfalls.
The 7-mile Gorge Trail offers incredible vistas along its overlooks. The river crests over three major waterfalls in the park, so you'll have stunning views at every turn.
Besides hiking, there are plenty of other ways to take in the views. Scenic drives throughout the park give you easy access to overlooks that show off the canyon’s beauty.
You can also try experiencing the park by whitewater raft or take hot air balloon ride for panoramic views of the canyon.
Whether you’re chasing fall foliage, planning a romantic escape, or just looking for a bucket list-worthy day trip from Montreal, Letchworth State Park delivers on all fronts.
The park charges a vehicle fee to access the area and is open year-round, from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.
Lodging options include cabins or the furnished Parker's Hideway vacation home, and are available until November 30, 2025.
Letchworth State Park
Price: $10 USD per vehicle
Address: 1 Letchworth State Park, Castile, NY
Why You Need To Go: You can visit the "Grand Canyon of the East," at this park that's just a road trip away from Montreal.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.