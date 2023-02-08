10 Montreal Date Ideas Under $30 For A Cheap But Romantic Valentine's Day
No need to spend a fortune to show your love.❤️
You've met THE ONE in Montreal, and now you want to show your favourite person that this relationship is meant to last forever on Valentine's Day. But here's the thing: you're also a Millennial in Montreal dealing with student debt, rent expenses and inflation in general. Still, Montreal date ideas don't have to be a hit to your wallet.
Try Bowling
Cost:
- $6.50 per adult for one game
- $30 for one hour on a bowling alley
- $3 to rent bowling shoes
When: Open on:
- Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Wednesday from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Thursday from 5 p.m. to midnight
- Friday from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- Saturday from 1 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Where: Darling Bowling, 3350 rue Ontario E.
Why You Should Go: Here's a cheap and fun activity to try with your date if you'e both competitive. Reservations are advised.
Laugh Out Loud Together At A Comedy Show
Cost: $15 per person
When: February 14. The doors will open at 7 p.m. and the show will start at 8 p.m.
Where: 3rd Floor Comedy Club, 2015, rue Crescent (3rd floor)
Why You Should Go: Perhaps you and your special person will relate to the relationship jokes and love anecdotes at this romantic comedy show. Plus, you can start the evening with a complimentary drink.
Win Cute Prizes At A Claw Machine Arcade
Cost: The price varies according to the number of tokens you buy (minimum $20).
When:
- Open every day except Tuesdays.
- Open for Valentine's Day exceptionally, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Where: 7800, boulevard Taschereau, Brossard, QC
Why You Should Go: This new arcade in Brossard has tons of machines filed with cuddly toys just waiting for you to bring them home. You could win stuffed little avocados, Squid Games characters, funny-looking bananas, Pokemons, Hello Kitties and more.
Walk Hand In Hand At Illumi Laval
Cost:
- Online tickets:
- $21.95 per person for general pedestrian admission
- $15 per person on January 20 and March 20.
When: Until April 9.
Where: 2805, boulevard du Souvenir, Laval
Why You Should Go: A great idea for an Instagramable date night with your better half. You can dress warm and choose the walking circuit to get close to the shiny sculptures. You can check our review of the magical experience here.
Drink A Very Special Coffee At Valentina Boutique
Cost: Coffees are either $4.50 or $5 and you'll pay $1 extra for customization
When: Tuesday to Friday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: 1878, rue Ontario E., Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: This café near Parc La Fontaine has a new machine that can personalize any coffee by printing words or images on the milk foam. Voilà! A romantic, edible message on your soulmate's latte.
Go See The Butterflies At Montreal's Insectarium
Cost: $22.75 per adult or $16.50 for students over 18 years old.
When: Tuesday to Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed Mondays.
Where: 4581, rue Sherbrooke E.
Why You Should Go: This indoor experience in Montreal starts with an underground labyrinth and culminates with an encounter with countless roaming butterflies in a gorgeous greenhouse. So romantic.
Go Ice Skating Together At The Esplanade Tranquille
Cost: Access to the ice rink is free and skates are available for rent at $11.96 per adult.
When: The ice skating rink is open every day:
- Sundays to Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Thursdays to Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Where: The Esplanade Tranquille on rue Sainte-Catherine O. in the Quartier des Spectacles
Why You Should Go: If you go on an ice skating date at Esplanade Tranquille at 6:30 p.m. or 8:30 p.m. with your boo, the two of you will be followed by virtual aquatic animals projected on the rink. Alternatively, there are tons of other skating rinks in Montreal this month.
Visit An Art Exhibit At The MBAM
Cost: $16 for 21 to 30-year-olds. $24 if you're 31 or older. Free if you are 20 years old or younger.
When: Until February 19, 2023.
Where: Montreal Museum of Fine Arts, 1380, rue Sherbrooke O.
Why You Should Go: You only have a few days left to discover Jean-Michel Basquiat's relationship with music through a multidisciplinary exhibition at the MBMA. If your partner loves art, this is a good and affordable pick.
Go Up The Old Port Ferris Wheel
Cost: $26.50 per person
When: Monday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Where: Old Port of Montreal
Why You Should Go: It might seem too expensive, but the view of the city on top is unparalleled, especially now with the blanket of snow.
Try An Escape Room
Cost: $28 per person
When: Open every day except Monday.
- Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 4 p.m. to 10.30 p.m.
- Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m.
- Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: Find The Key, 1000, rue Atateken, Suite 101
Why You Should Go: You can get adventurous and try to join forces with your bae to escape a cabin in the woods, a nightmarish room, or even a game inspired by Stranger Things. Montreal has many other escape rooms you could try but this one seems to be the cheapest.