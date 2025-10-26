Canada's travel advisory for Jamaica was just upgraded to 'avoid all non-essential travel'
If you have a trip to Jamaica planned in the coming days, you may want to rethink your travel plans. The Government of Canada has just updated its travel advisory for the island, raising the risk level to "avoid all non-essential travel."
The travel warning, updated on October 25, warns that a Category 4 hurricane — Hurricane Melissa — is expected to make landfall around October 28, bringing dangerous conditions across the country.
The Canadian government warns that the storm is likely to bring "excessive rainfall and violent winds," which may cause flash flooding and landslides and severely disrupt essential services.
According to BBC News, up to 30 inches of rain and winds of up to 140 mph could be on the way, along with storm surges of up to 4 metres, flash flooding, and landslides.
The National Hurricane Center warns this will likely result in widespread power outages, damage to roads and infrastructure, and a complete disruption to essential services, including transportation, medical care, food and water supplies, and communications networks.
Airports in Jamaica will close starting at 8 p.m. on Saturday, and all commercial flights will be suspended until further notice, per NBC.
Travellers are being urged to check with airlines and tour operators, monitor local weather updates, and follow instructions from local authorities.
Canada's travel advisory emphasizes that if you are already in Jamaica, you should be extremely cautious, have an emergency plan in place, and prepare for potentially hazardous conditions over the coming days.
Beyond the hurricane threat, the advisory also outlines ongoing safety and security concerns in Jamaica that Canadian travellers should be aware of.
While violent crime has decreased in recent years, it remains a serious issue in certain parts of Kingston, Montego Bay, St. Catherine, and May Pen. These crimes often involve firearms and are connected to gang activity. Even in areas frequented by tourists, incidents of assault and robbery do occur.
Police presence is generally higher in tourist hotspots, and while resorts tend to be more secure, travellers are still advised to stay vigilant. Petty crimes like pickpocketing and bag snatching are also common, especially in crowded places.
There are additional risks for women and 2SLGBTQI+ travellers. The advisory notes that sexual assault has been reported even in resort areas and that Jamaican law criminalizes same-sex relationships. Although rarely enforced, the law and lingering social attitudes can result in harassment or abuse.
Jamaica is also located in an active seismic zone, making it vulnerable to earthquakes and tsunamis. Travellers staying in coastal areas are encouraged to familiarize themselves with evacuation routes and safety protocols.
Canadians are urged to take this travel advisory seriously. If you still choose to travel to Jamaica, you should have contingency plans, travel insurance that covers emergencies and natural disasters, and a fully stocked emergency kit.
The advisory also recommends registering with the Government of Canada's Registration of Canadians Abroad service to receive updates and assistance if needed.
With a major hurricane on the horizon and a heightened security risk already in place, it seems this is not the time for casual or last-minute travel to Jamaica.
Canada's complete travel advisory for Jamaica can be found here.
