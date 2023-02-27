Au Coq Just Released Their New Twist On Protein Bowls & It Looks Delicious
You'll definitely hit your protein intake!
Au Coq's has officially launched its new protein bowls in February and it's a game changer. These mouth-watering bowls are available in all their locations or for delivery and takeout. If you're looking for a healthier meal, you can choose between the Au Coq Bowl and Pop Bowl. For less than $15, enjoy a fully loaded protein bowl featuring their famous chicken or popcorn chicken, fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, corn, olives, onions, dried cranberries and grated cheese.
The restaurant is a pioneer in rotisseries in Quebec and has 12 locations. They offer their iconic menu which includes delicious chicken and wings platters, tender ribs, sandwiches, wraps, and flavourful poutines. Au Coq's also offers sides and salads.
Au Coq's Protein Bowls
Price: 💸
Address: Locations in Montreal
Why You Need To Go: Both protein bowls are packed with chicken and fresh ingredients. They're only $12.99, so it's definitely a deal and your new go-to meal!