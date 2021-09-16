canada election 2021
Barack Obama Just Gave His Support To His 'Friend' Justin Trudeau In Canada's Election

Obama and Trudeau have always had a bromance.

Justin Trudeau | Facebook

Former U.S. President Barack Obama took to Twitter on Thursday to wish his "friend," Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, "the best" for the upcoming election.

While both were heads of their respective governments, Trudeau and Obama had an enduring bromance that seemed to go beyond politics.

From G7 conferences to a casual dinner at Montreal restaurant Liverpool House, Trudeau and Obama spent a lot of time together while Obama was president.

Trudeau and Obama seemed to share a common worldview and had a close political partnership.

Trudeau's 2016 visit to the White House was the first official visit by a prime minister in almost 20 years, according to CBC News.

Fun fact, they were also both GQ cover models.