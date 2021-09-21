Justin Trudeau Will Be Canada's PM For Another 4 Years & Here's His Victory Speech (VIDEO)
Canada will have a Liberal minority government yet again.
It's official — Canada will have a minority Liberal government with Justin Trudeau as Prime Minister for another term.
At the time of writing this article, the Liberals had been elected or leading in 158 ridings, according to CBC News' projected elections results.
This means Trudeau and his party were unsuccessful in their hopes of gaining a majority government during this election, in which they would have had to secure at least 170 seats.
But, the Prime Minister still seemed optimistic when speaking to supporters the night of the election. "You are sending us back to work with a clear mandate to get Canada through this pandemic and to the brighter days ahead," he said.
As it stands right now, CBC projects that the Conservatives were elected or leading in 119 ridings, the Bloc Québécois in 34, the NDP in 25, and the Green Party in 2.